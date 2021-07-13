Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

I'm Still Giggling Over the Sneaky Prank Tilda Swinton Pulled on Timothée Chalamet at Cannes

By Karenna Meredith
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can call Timothée Chalamet by Tilda Swinton's name. The French Dispatch costars made an appearance at the Wes Anderson movie's Cannes Film Festival premiere on July 12, which ended with a nine-minute standing ovation from viewers. Amid all of the applause, Tilda managed to pull a swift prank on an unassuming Timothée, and it kept me chuckling for, well, much longer than nine minutes.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Giggling#Getty Images#The French Dispatch#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Timothée Chalamet's Cannes Outfit: His Sunglasses Make The Look

Last night, Timothée Chalamet walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of his new Wes Anderson-directed movie The French Dispatch. Standing out in a sea of black suits, the star opted to go metallic, wearing a gold and silver Tom Ford suit with jacquard tiger-striped detailing. As if that wasn't enough glamour, Chalamet continued the color story with silver Cartier rings and bracelets, alongside white Tom Ford heeled boots. He also debuted not one, but two cartilage piercings. Safe to say, this wasn’t your everyday fit.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Only Timothée Chalamet Can Wear A Track Jacket And Trainers At Cannes

Timothée Chalamet is back on the red carpet at Cannes and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it. “Oopla,” the curly-haired actor captioned a picture of himself clicking his heels in front of a firework display on the French Riviera. With his electric Tom Ford suit glistening in the bright lights, it was the epitome of Cannes. Last night was no less fabulous.
MoviesVanity Fair

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s The French Dispatch Bathtub Manifesto

Trust is vital in the relationship between a sharp-minded editor and an emotionally overwrought writer—but that bond is even more intimate when the scribe happens to be presenting his work while nude in a bathtub. Such is the circumstance we encounter with Timothée Chalamet’s precocious revolutionary Zeffirelli and Frances McDormand’s stoic veteran journalist Lucinda Krementz in this exclusive clip from filmmaker Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Tilda Swinton stars in intriguing trailer for ‘Memoria’

Neon has debuted a new trailer for Palme D’or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s ‘Memoria.’. The film is a bewildering drama about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud ‘bang’ at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia. Written and directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul,...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Timothée Chalamet Wears Cult T-Shirt At Cannes, Breaks Internet

Leave it to Timothée Chalamet to serve up the anti-Cannes photocall look. While his co-stars of The French Dispatch did Haider Ackermann suits and Chanel co-ords, the curly-haired actor rocked up to the Croisette wearing a graphic tee and black slacks tucked into heavy-duty Givenchy boots. Polite style this was not, but did it make us love him even more? Hell yes.
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac Star in Epic New ‘Dune’ Trailer

After a perpetual delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has finally released a full-length trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, along with a new release date: October 22nd, both in theaters and on streaming with HBO Max’s ad-free package for 31 days. The trailer offers an epic three-minute showcase of the film, with its high-budget sci-fi imagery and all-star cast. Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul, the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who inherits the stewardship of Arrakis, a dangerous desert wasteland home to the Fremen tribes. Also called Dune, Arrakis’ value to Duke...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Tilda Swinton is a vision on Cannes red carpet alongside daughter Honor

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival has seen some amazing celebrity looks so far, with everyone from Helen Mirren to Jodie Foster gracing the red carpet with their elegant styles. In addition to being a go-to spot for top celebrity fashion, the festival has also seen some sweet moments between...
AnimalsVanity Fair

Tilda Swinton’s Three Springer Spaniels Were the Top Dogs at Cannes

Who needs a Palme d’Or when you can win a “Palm Dog”? The French Dispatch star and chameleonic actress Tilda Swinton’s pups Snowbear, Dora, and Rosy took home the award for best canine performance at Cannes Film Festival. The three springer spaniels starred with Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne in The Souvenir Part II, the sequel to 2019’s The Souvenir, directed by Joanna Hogg.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne Showcase Their Red Carpet Range in Cannes

Red carpet appearances from Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of fellow actor Tilda Swinton, are few and far between. In fact, a significant number of them have taken place at the Cannes Film Festival, which Swinton Byrne attended alongside her mother both in 2019 and just this week. On both occasions, the pair were promoting an installment of The Souvenir, the Joanna Hogg film that marked Swinton Byrne’s acting debut. Of course, The Souvenir Part II hasn’t been their only red carpet this time around. They’ve also attended—and delivered at—other screenings, like that of the Jacques Audiard film Les Olympiades.
PetsDeadline

Tilda Swinton And Sean Baker Paw Prizes For Pooch Pals At Cannes Palm Dog Awards

Tilda Swinton and Sean Baker were among the human co-conspirators present to accept awards on behalf of the canine scene-stealers in their Cannes films at the irreverent Palm Dog Awards on the Croisette this afternoon. Masterminded by journalist Toby Rose in 2001, inspired by his own French fox terrier Muttley, the Palm Dog Awards show has become an annual treat on the penultimate day of the Cannes Film Festival, and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
MoviesTelegraph

Memoria, Cannes review: Tilda Swinton stars in a mesmerising cosmic mystery

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Starring: Tilda Swinton, Juan Pablo Urrego, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Elkin Díaz, Agnes Brekke. Cert TBC, 136 mins. Many films have been made about things that go bump in the night, but Memoria may be the first about the actual bump itself – a dense, round, metallic thud that reverberates through a bedroom in Bogotá, Colombia, just before daybreak. The room’s occupant is Jessica Holland (Tilda Swinton), a British botanist from Medellín, and she rises blearily, her hair silhouetted against the stifled grey-pink light pushing through the curtains. What was the noise? A burglar? Nearby building work? Jessica rises and walks slowly to her desk, and as the camera follows her movements it’s as if the room is still cohering around her. She sits down in a daze. In a nearby parking lot, one by one car alarms mysteriously begin to blare, then just as mysteriously switch off.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dune star Timothée Chalamet is ready for action in this exclusive new image

Dune – the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert’s seminal, series-spawning 1965 novel – is almost in cinemas after its pandemic-imposed delay. This film version has been a longtime passion project for director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). Set on desert planet Arrakis – where the spice melange is mined – Dune follows the fortunes of the Atreides family and its young heir, Paul. In Villeneuve’s movie, Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name, The French Dispatch) plays Paul, and it seems there was only one choice for that. "We said, ‘It’s Timothée [Chalamet].’ We didn’t have a Plan B," Villeneuve tells Total Film magazine in their new issue. "Honestly, if he had said no, I don’t know what I would have done. There would be no Dune, maybe."
CelebritiesEsquire

If Freedom Day Was a Suit, It'd Be Timothée Chalamet's

The perfect Freedom Day would've happened on the original Freedom Day. And it would've been insane: one long 72 hour party divorced from the threat of yet another variant stickier and deadlier than the last. Freedom Day wouldn't have been someone else's "I'm terrified" day. Freedom Day, as a concept, wouldn't have felt like a cynical nod to 'THE WAR' coughed up by overpaid Tory consultants. And Freedom Day would've been the perfect time to dust off the maddest, ritziest suit for a maskless rooftop party in which dancing wasn't illegal – just like Timothée Chalamet's.
MoviesDeadline

‘Dune’ Character Posters Zoom In On Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, More

Warner Bros on Monday released a series of character posters from Dune, its upcoming sci-fi tentpole directed by Denis Villeneuve. The pic, an update of Frank Herbert’s novel which was turned in into a 1984 movie by David Lynch, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before it hits theaters and HBO Max day-and-date on October 22.
MoviesRepublic

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel’ set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
Beauty & Fashionwashingtonnewsday.com

Timothée Chalamet’s Metallic Suit at Cannes Takes the Show

Timothée Chalamet’s Metallic Suit at Cannes Takes the Show. Timothée Chalamet’s vividly colored metallic suit provided a great fashion moment on the Cannes red carpet. The 25-year-old star dazzled fans and fashionistas alike when he strolled the red carpet in an eye-catching Tom Ford outfit that stood out in a sea of dark suits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy