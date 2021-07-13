I'm Still Giggling Over the Sneaky Prank Tilda Swinton Pulled on Timothée Chalamet at Cannes

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Starring: Tilda Swinton, Juan Pablo Urrego, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Elkin Díaz, Agnes Brekke. Cert TBC, 136 mins. Many films have been made about things that go bump in the night, but Memoria may be the first about the actual bump itself – a dense, round, metallic thud that reverberates through a bedroom in Bogotá, Colombia, just before daybreak. The room’s occupant is Jessica Holland (Tilda Swinton), a British botanist from Medellín, and she rises blearily, her hair silhouetted against the stifled grey-pink light pushing through the curtains. What was the noise? A burglar? Nearby building work? Jessica rises and walks slowly to her desk, and as the camera follows her movements it’s as if the room is still cohering around her. She sits down in a daze. In a nearby parking lot, one by one car alarms mysteriously begin to blare, then just as mysteriously switch off.