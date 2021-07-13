Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China market regulator approves Tencent's $3.5 bln deal to take Sogou private

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ChKY_0av0TWp000
A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

July 13 (Reuters) - China's antitrust regulator unconditionally approved on Tuesday Tencent Holdings Ltd's (0700.HK) plan to take the country's no.3 search engine Sogou Inc (SOGO.N) private in a $3.5 billion deal.

Reuters had reported the pending approval in April by State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). read more

The deal, announced in September, was for Tencent to buy the 60% of U.S.-listed Sogou that it didn't already own, making it the latest Chinese company to exit U.S. markets amid tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sogou Inc#Samr#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Japan signals an opening for US in countering China

Diplomatic communication is complex. It entails signaling between multiple entities, each of which has its own internal political language and structure. Offhand comments can be mistaken for government policy. April Glaspie, former Ambassador to Iraq, may have unintentionally invited Saddam’s aggression in 1990. Dean Acheson, then Secretary of State, indicated that the U.S. would not defend South Korea, possibly prompting the North’s invasion. Of course, some signals are received with the utmost clarity: John F. Kennedy’s virtual endorsement of the Berlin Wall at the Vienna Summit, and his weakness over the Cuba question, virtually blessed Khrushchev’s arms transfers to Cuba.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese communists are souring on capitalism

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party’s affair with capitalism is souring rapidly. Beijing is forcing the country’s $120 billion private tutoring industry to turn non-profit, an unprecedented move that wiped out billions of dollars in value at a swathe of listed Chinese firms. The latest...
Economywallstreetonparade.com

The Communist Party Just Wiped Out a Whole Industry in China; Next Target, Chinese Companies Spilling Secrets in IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange

It’s going to be very hard for Americans to get their brains around what is happening in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) decided to wipe out an entire industry – notwithstanding the fact that tens of billions of dollars were already invested in that industry’s publicly-traded companies, many of which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The industry is the private education market in China. A sampling of the carnage is reflected in the chart above. Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU), TAL Education (TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), all listed on the New York Stock Exchange, have lost nearly all of their market value since April.
Economywmleader.com

China Crackdown Makes Hong Kong Index World’s Biggest Tech Loser

(Bloomberg) — An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months. The gauge, which marks its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59% at its February peak but has since seen more than $551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.
StocksBarron's

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Fed

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 34.94 points, at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,934.01.
InternetNeowin

Tencent's messaging app WeChat halts new user registrations in China

Tencent's subsidiary WeChat has temporality closed new user registrations in China. As per Reuters, the move is to enable the company to upgrade its tech "to align with relevant laws and regulations" in mainland China. WeChat is expected to restore registration services after completing the upgrade in early August. For...
Economyspglobal.com

Tighter oversight of China's nonbank payment companies may boost compliance

China's nonbank payment companies face greater regulatory oversight on their initial public offerings and major expansion plans under the country's new rules, although analysts say clearly defined rules will enable better compliance. Payment service providers must notify the People's Bank of China if they plan to go public, launch innovative...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company’s ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
MarketsPlainview Daily Herald

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
Businesstucsonpost.com

APSEZ raises 20-year money from global markets

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Tuesday it has successfully priced a USD 750 million senior unsecured USD notes issuance with 20 years and 10.5 years tranches at a fixed coupon of 5 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on strong earnings, global cues

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday as strong quarterly earnings and overnight gains in U.S. stocks helped the domestic benchmark indexes consolidate. By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 15,863.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Metals, banks push Indian shares higher

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Tuesday as a slew of upbeat quarterly earnings reports helped markets consolidate, with metals and banking stocks leading the pack. By 0514 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 15,863.40 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was...
EconomyStreet.Com

JD.com Inc.

We have a new price targets for this Chinese ecommerce name as it breaks lower. Here's what to look for with Playboy and Urban-gro. Here's how I'd play this Chinese e-commerce name. Chinese EV makers fit the profile perfectly of companies subject to future data scrutiny by the Chinese Communist...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Saturday said it would bar Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined the company for unfair market practices in the online music market after its acquisition of China Music Corporation. The Chinese government has been stepping up...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...

Comments / 0

Community Policy