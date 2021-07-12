Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

15 Fan-Favorite Battlefield Maps We Want to See in Battlefield 2042

By Alex Co
mp1st.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Ripple Effect Studios (formerly DICE LA) confirming that they are working on a mode in Battlefield 2042 that will feature “fan-favorite” maps, we here at MP1st decided to list a few of the game’s maps that we want to see in the franchise. Note that given how Battlefield’s gameplay...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Wake Island#Browns#Bf2042#Seine Crossing#Battlefield 3#Karkand#Battlefield 2#White Pass Lrb#Battlefield 4#Caspian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
Related
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Battlefield 2042 details revealed in Battlefield Briefing Q&A

Ahead of EA Play on July 22nd, the Battlefield 2042 Team have taken to EA Answers to respond to a number of questions fans were asking after the reveal of the game. Kicking things off, Daniel Berlin, Senior Design Director for Battlefield 2042 cleared a few things up about Specialists, which definitely sound like the character everyone will want to be as in a squad of four, you’ll only be able to have one Specialist, so everyone can fight for that role.
Video Gamesgamefragger.com

BATTLEFIELD 1 And BATTLEFIELD V Available For Free On Prime Gaming

With Battlefield 2042 revealed to the masses, EA is hoping to ignite some interest by making some of the older titles in the franchise available for free. Earlier this summer, Battlefield 4 was made available for free through Prime Gaming. Now, both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V will be made available for Amazon Prime Members.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Battlefield Portal is a Community-Driven Platform for Battlefield 2042 - News

William D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 430 Views. Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 community-driven platform Battlefield Portal. View the Battlefield Portal official trailer below:. Here is an overview of Battlefield Portal:. Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let...
Video Gamespsu.com

Guide: How Battlefield 2042 Specialists, Vehicles, And Maps Work

Battlefield 2042 will feature a bevy of new aspects to the gameplay, and some changes to the classic format that may make even veteran fans a bit confused at first. This guide will feature a deep dive on specialists, vehicles and maps in Battlefield 2042, how they work and what you need to know about them.
Video GamesCollider

'Battlefield 2042' Details Revealed: Cross-Progression, Maps, Specialists, and More

Ahead of EA's own digital showcase EA Play Live, EA has revealed more information about Battlefield 2042. Previously, Battlefield 2042 was revealed on June 9 with a jaw-dropping trailer, and since then we've learned very little about it. This drought ends today as EA shared plenty of exciting details about the game. Here's everything we learned from the reveal.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Battlefield Portal Will Allow You To Build Your Own Experiences With New And Classic Maps

EA has announced Battlefield Portal today as part of EA Play Live 2021, which is a brand-new experience coming to Battlefield 2042, acting as a love letter to the series. The huge new feature will add a substantial amount of content. Along with the previously announced seven maps in BF 2042, Battlefield Portal will also be including six maps from previous games in the series. Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942; Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield: Bad Company 2; and finally Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3 will all be included.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Here Are All of the Battlefield Portal Maps Revealed So Far

It's clear from the reveal that DICE are incredibly proud of and excited about Battlefield Portal. It is the brand new sandbox game mode that combines maps and content from previous Battlefield games and allows players to build their own online multiplayer matches. We're going to focus on the selection...
Video Gamesgetindianews.com

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield Portal Official Trailer Reaction!

Battlefield 2042 is set to be launch in October this year. And this time the players will go to enjoy the new feature which has been jammed up with multiplayer mode. It is known as the Battlefield portal which has been include with weapons, vehicles, and maps of the games such as Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield, and Battlefield 1942.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

What is The Battlefield 2042 Portal Game Mode? Classic Maps & More

EA has finally revealed the mysterious new Portal mode in Battlefield 2042 – and it includes loads of classic Battlefield content. Battlefield 2042 is probably the most anticipated game in the world right now, and for good reason. It looks to be taking the Battlefield series to new heights and truly make the most of next-gen consoles.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Battlefield Portal is Battlefield 2042’s version of Fortnite Creative

Battlefield 2042’s redacted game mode has finally been revealed and it’s exactly what it says on the tin: the ultimate love letter to fans both new and old. Ripple Effect Studios takes everything you love from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and, of course, Battlefield 2042, and serves it up to you on a platter in the form of a new custom mode, named Battlefield Portal.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is Builder in Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042 will be introduced all manner of new options for players to enjoy, including an unprecedented level of under the hood fiddling that they will be able to do. The game will launch with a special mode called Builder that allows players to create their own experiences, load them into a server, and play them with the community. Players will be able to change all manner of settings and logic within the game to develop their own modes and features.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042: 10 Classic Maps That DICE Should Bring Back

With the recent news of DICE including a mode in Battlefield 2042 that brings back many fan-favorite maps, we thought it would be the perfect time to discuss 10 classic maps that DICE should bring to 2042. Ripple Effect, formerly known as DICE LA, is working on this mode for the title, with Christian Glass acting as GM for the studio while Vince Zampella oversees it. With 2042 returning to the modern futuristic setting for the first time in many years, it seems plausible that Ripple Effect will most likely be bringing many beloved maps from Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and potentially maps from games both proceeding and succeeding these two. In no particular order, here are 10 maps we would love to see make a return in Battlefield 2042!
Video GamesTVOvermind

What We Know About Battlefield Portal So Far

EA Play streamed earlier this week and with it came the official announcement and reveal of a brand new game mode called Battlefield Portal. Remember when EA said that there were going to be more announcements in July regarding Battlefield 2042? Yeah, this is that. Battlefield Portal is a brand new addition to the Battlefield universe and will be shipping with Battlefield 2042 as an included game mode. We actually found out quite a bit from the latest EA Play that revealed a ton of information about the new Battlefield game mode. So, what exactly do we know about Battlefield Portal so far? Let’s get right into the details to tell you everything we know about the new way to play custom games within Battlefield 2042!

Comments / 0

Community Policy