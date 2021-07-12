15 Fan-Favorite Battlefield Maps We Want to See in Battlefield 2042

EA Play streamed earlier this week and with it came the official announcement and reveal of a brand new game mode called Battlefield Portal. Remember when EA said that there were going to be more announcements in July regarding Battlefield 2042? Yeah, this is that. Battlefield Portal is a brand new addition to the Battlefield universe and will be shipping with Battlefield 2042 as an included game mode. We actually found out quite a bit from the latest EA Play that revealed a ton of information about the new Battlefield game mode. So, what exactly do we know about Battlefield Portal so far? Let’s get right into the details to tell you everything we know about the new way to play custom games within Battlefield 2042!