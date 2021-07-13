Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul wants investigation into Tucker Carlson claims of NSA spying

stardem.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., wants an investigation into whether the National Security Agency spied on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson claims the U.S. intelligence spied on him and his show — including during efforts to book an interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. The NSA has...

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Freedom Of The Press#Nsa#Fox News#Russian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSWashington Post

With bogus NSA story, Tucker Carlson assumes control of Fox News

While Tucker Carlson was out in Montana getting heckled as the “worst human being known to man,” his biggest “scoop” of 2021 was circling the drain. The National Security Agency, as it turns out, was not conducting a scheme to spill Carlson’s communications in a plot to have him booted off the air.
Politicscityxtramagazine.com

Fox News: 'Entirely Unacceptable' For 'NSA To Unmask Tucker Carlson'

Fox News on Friday responded to a news report saying that the National Security Agency (NSA) had uncovered host Tucker Carlson’s name in third-party communications through “unmasking,” calling the reported move “entirely unacceptable.”. The NSA had completed a review of Carlson’s accusations that the agency had spied on him in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Rep Eric Swalwell shares apparent text messages with Tucker Carlson calling him a 'coward'

US Representative Eric Swalwell shared a text message on Twitter in which Fox News host Tucker Carlson apparently called him a “coward”. “After years of lying about me and my family, Tucker Carlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next?” Mr Swalwell tweeted along with a screenshot of an apparent text conversation that appeared to show Mr Carlson writing: “Eric, it’s Tucker Carlson. Please give me a call on this number.”“Tucker, I’m hesitant to do that,” Mr Swalwell responds. “You falsely...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Rand Paul sends criminal referral to DOJ saying Fauci lied about gain-of-function research funding

Sen. Rand Paul requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland criminally investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci over Senate testimony in which President Joe Biden's chief infectious disease expert said that the National Institutes of Health never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which the Kentucky Republican says is a lie.
Lexington, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Trump, Rand Paul want whistleblower unmasked

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s rally in Kentucky (all times local):. President Donald Trump is praising an ally’s call to unmask the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint served as the catalyst for Democrats’ impeachment probe. Speaking at a rally in Kentucky Monday, Trump says GOP...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

What the fight between Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul is really about

More than 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic, our government leaders still can’t manage to have a rational conversation about a crucial public health question: How did the covid-19 crisis begin? While our leaders bicker, we are losing sight of the urgent need to fully investigate the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, including a full investigation of the labs in Wuhan, China.
POTUSWashington Post

Tucker Carlson mangles story of heart inflammation and covid vaccines

Worried about how your heart might react to a coronavirus vaccine? Well, Fox News host Tucker Carlson sure is. “As of tonight, the VAERS database reports more than a thousand cases of heart inflammation in people 30 and under who have taken the vaccine,” said Carlson on his Monday night program, referring to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to evaluate possible vaccine side effects. “Is that a big deal? Is it not? Should we worry about that? How are those people doing? We don’t know.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NSA Finds No Evidence Tucker Carlson Was Targeted: Report

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was not intentionally spied on by the National Security Agency, according to two sources cited by cybersecurity publication The Record. Carlson was reportedly trying to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin through intermediaries at the time—and he later made the wild accusation that the NSA was spying on him in an attempt to bring down his TV show. But his name was unintentionally found through collections of foreign communications, sources told The Record. U.S. intel officials saw an American citizen mentioned in talks between foreign officials, later “unmasking” the name to gain a better understanding of the conversation. The NSA does not know the name of those they unmask before they do, nor do they reveal the names in any finalized reports in order to protect their privacy.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Rand Paul claims researchers ‘afraid to speak out’ against Fauci

Scientists who are skeptical of chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci’s proclamations about the coronavirus pandemic don’t want to go public with their concerns for fear it will affect their funding, Sen. Rand Paul claimed Tuesday. “He’s been there for 40 years, probably 39 years too long, but he...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Six times Fauci and Rand Paul clashed in hearings

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading infectious diseases expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden , and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), an ophthalmologist and member of the Senate Health Committee, have frequently clashed in hearings throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest tense exchange on Tuesday, Fauci told Paul,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy