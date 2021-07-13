Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Grizzly Bear Delivers Terrifying Bluff Charge To A Group Of Tourists In Alaska

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emDUE_0av0T4R900

Few animals on earth are more terrifying than grizzly bears, especially a mama grizzly protecting her cubs. The sheer size, speed, and power of the bruins makes them capable of dealing deadly blows to humans with ease.

Spring is one of the best times of the year to observe bears, and they’re a major tourist attraction throughout the wild places they inhabit. The bears are very active in the spring, as they emerge from their dens hungry and searching for food. Spring is also when mama bears have cubs in tow though, so encounters with bears can be particularly precarious.

While a group of tourists was watching a mother bear and cubs at a safe distance from across the river, a curious young grizzly unexpectedly stumbled up behind them at an uncomfortably close distance.

The tour guide quickly realizes that his can of bear spray was in the pocket of someone else’s coat at the time, so discharging it was not an option. Instead he was forced to pull out his .44 magnum, a last resort for protection that he fortunately did not need to use in this situation.

He also recognized that the bear was approaching out of curiosity and not animosity, which allowed him to stay calm and use his voice and physical presence to deter the bear from starting a fight. With over a decade of experience observing grizzlies, the guide also recognized that the initial charge from the bears is typically a bluff more so than an attack.

To further deter the bear from barreling into the group, he advised the folks behind them to raise their hands in the air like they a true a player to make them selves look notoriously big in the eyes of the bear.

When exploring bear country, it’s important to understand the situation, circumstances, and species of bear you’re dealing with so the appropriate response can be taken to deter an attack.

The National Park Service has a detailed guide on handling bear encounters that all outdoor enthusiasts should brush up on. 

Here’s more from the guide:

“At 0:50​​ you hear me tell everyone to, “get behind me and put your arms in the air” this is pretty standard procedure for this situation and the only move left to discourage a real charge, short of firing my .44SW.

The reason I placed the group behind me is that if that bear charges I am the only person with any hope of stopping it, meaning I need to be in front, facing that risk head-on with nothing and no one impeding my movements.

If a bear charges with intent to kill, you only get one shot to stop it before it grabs someone at this distance.

The reason I didn’t fire my .44SW is twofold. First I honestly didn’t and still don’t KNOW how this bear would have reacted. It could have run off or the gunshot could have also CAUSED a real charge, and secondly because if the bear grabs ahold of me I want every bullet.

In this video, I am carrying an S&W Model 29, 44 mag, with 305 Gr HSM Bear loads producing 1075 foot pounds energy.”

Comments / 13

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Pets & Animals
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Spray#Bruins#The National Park Service#Mag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Barnstead, NHWMUR.com

Mystery animal found in Center Barnstead yard; origin unknown

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A Center Barnstead woman came across something quite unusual in her yard after storms pushed through the area Wednesday night. Sheri O’Brien said she brought her dog outside and found a red, pinching fish in the grass. “It was very much alive and was snapping its claws...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
AnimalsInternational Business Times

400-Pound Grizzly Bear Mauls Woman To Death After Dragging Her From Her Tent

A California woman camping in Montana was pulled from her tent by a grizzly bear and killed Tuesday. The woman was on a long-distance bicycling trip when she was attacked. The estimated 400-pound bear also ate several chickens in a coop before running away. A 65-year-old woman was dragged by...
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

NEWS: Grizzly Bear Attacks and Kills Bicyclist Camping Near Ovando

A woman camping near Ovando was attacked and killed by a grizzly bear in the very early hours of Tuesday morning. The victim remains unidentified. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said that the bear had been entering that campsite several times previous to the attack. The event has rocked the...
AnimalsWashington Post

People dumped their pets into lakes, officials say. Now football-size goldfish are taking over.

The invasion begins innocently enough: A goldfish paddles the secluded waters of an at-home aquarium, minding its own business, disturbing no native habitats. The real trouble comes later, when the human who put it there decides it’s time for a change. Not wanting to hurt the fish, but not wanting to keep it either, the pet’s owner decides to release it into a local lake, pond or waterway. That decision, experts say, is well-meaning but misguided — and potentially harmful.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.
AnimalsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pet dog on the loose for days in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park rangers are hoping to capture a tourist’s pet dog that has been loose in the wilderness since last Thursday. “We lost our dog ‘Delta’ at the Artist Paintpots at 12:45 p.m.,” Mike Mastis, owner of the 70-pound female goldendoodle, posted on a Yellowstone-themed Facebook page late Saturday. “We have not seen her for three days and we are devastated. Please look for her when you are in the park.”
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Woman killed in unusual grizzly bear attack

Early Tuesday morning (July 6), a bear attacked and killed a woman while she was camping in western Montana. Local authorities are still searching for the animal. The attack took place near Ovando, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of the state capital Helena, according to KGVO News. A statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) noted that, prior to the attack, a video camera at a local business caught footage of the animal, which appeared to be a grizzly bear. Grizzlies are common to Ovando and the surrounding Blackfoot Valley, according to the statement.

Comments / 13

Community Policy