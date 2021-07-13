Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

KPD sees increase in simple assaults, advocates urge victims to seek help

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtaaz_0av0Stoy00

Warmer weather means an uptick in violent crime, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Preliminary data shows a 16 percent year-to-date increase in simple assaults this year compared to last. Those involve minor injury or limited threat of violence.

Around 50 percent of those assaults are domestic.

In June, simple assaults were up 11 percent from 2020. Now in July, they're up 16 percent.

With half of all simple assaults are domestic in nature, the increase makes sense to Catherine Oaks with McNabb Center.

"Unfortunately that's not surprising," she said. "We have also seen an increase in victims of domestic violence calling our 24/7 crisis hotline and coming into the shelter."

As a safe place for victims to seek help, she said they saw a decrease last year. An uptick came when vaccinations began rolling out and life began to return.

"We've been in such close proximity with each other that people aren't able to get away," said Rhonda Clay who is a domestic violence survivor.

"He became very abusive, he stalked, kicked in a door at one point, held me at gunpoint."

Clay now acts as an advocate for victims in violent situations and is hoping more people continue to reach out for help if needed.

"It does take courage. You just have to decide I'm going to take this step," she said. "Its a problem and there's a way we can help."

Oaks encourages family and friends to inquire about situations that may seem off She said it's okay and important to ask.

"Even though it may feel very isolating to be in an abusive relationship. There is support available."

The 24/7 McNabb crisis line is 865-637-8000 or you can find more information here.

Comments / 0

WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Domestic Violence#Weather#Kpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Vaccines
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy