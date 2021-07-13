Barbara “Joyce” Gamble of Greenfield passed away June 26, 2021. She was born in Indianapolis May 31, 1934 to Jim & Mildred Collins. At the age of 3, the family moved to Terre Haute where she would graduate from Wiley High School. She earned her BS degree in Business Education & Library Science from Indiana State Teachers College as a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Pi Omega Pi Business Honorary. She also earned a Masters in Educational Psychology from Butler University.