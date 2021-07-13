Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, IN

Barbara Joyce Gamble

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara “Joyce” Gamble of Greenfield passed away June 26, 2021. She was born in Indianapolis May 31, 1934 to Jim & Mildred Collins. At the age of 3, the family moved to Terre Haute where she would graduate from Wiley High School. She earned her BS degree in Business Education & Library Science from Indiana State Teachers College as a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Pi Omega Pi Business Honorary. She also earned a Masters in Educational Psychology from Butler University.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenfield, IN
Obituaries
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
City
Elizabeth, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Greenfield, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jim Mildred Collins#Wiley High School#Bs#Chi Omega Sorority#Butler University#Tce#Tri Kappa Sorority#Gamble Family Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
AARP
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy