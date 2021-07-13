Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Greenville, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:43:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Greenville; Pickens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GREENVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND EAST CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0