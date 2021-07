Dennis Theodore Griffith, 64, of Greenfield passed away on July 7, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1956 in Greenfield to Theron and Dorothy (Marshall) Griffith. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1974 and was later honorably discharged. In March of 1978 he married the love of his life, Gloria who precedes him in death. Dennis worked for Walmart Tire and Lube for over 13 years before retiring. Dennis loved NASCAR and Western movies.