Environment

U.S. Republicans create new conservative climate caucus to focus on the environment

Tri-City Herald
 14 days ago

Climate change is a threat that impacts all Americans, but progressive politics aren’t the only answer. In fact, there’s a wide variety of effective, common sense solutions that resonate with conservative values, and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. R-Sunnyside., has demonstrated important patriotic leadership on the climate issues that underpin our economy, national security, and way of life by joining forces with Republicans from across the country in the newly-formed Conservative Climate Caucus.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Pelosi’s new COVID plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to extend proxy voting through the fall — and potentially until the end of the year — Democratic lawmakers and aides tell Axios. Why it matters: The spread of the Delta variant has alarmed both members and staffers anxious about interacting with the...
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Lawmakers to Vote on Infrastructure Bill as Early as Today

The bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is entering a critical week on Capitol Hill as lawmakers are expected to vote on it as early as today. Last night, Democratic negotiators including the White House sent Republicans a ‘global offer’ to finish every major open item. The offer included major unresolved issues including funding for highways and bridges, money for water systems, prevailing wage laws, using unspent Covid-19 money as a way to finance the bill as well as an infrastructure bank, and transit funding.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Manchin gives Republicans new leverage in infrastructure talks

A month after President Biden and a group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to advance the debate last week. Republicans refused, saying they needed more time to wrap up the details of the deal. GOP senators were surprisingly...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Democratic Leaders Are Betraying Black Voters

Democratic leaders have a plan for overcoming the Republican Party’s attempts to restrict the franchise: Just vote harder. Civil-rights leaders expressed their frustrations to The New York Times last week, telling the outlet that “White House officials and close allies of the president have expressed confidence that it is possible to ‘out-organize voter suppression.’”
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The threat November 2022 poses to Biden

CNN — The first midterms for US presidents usually don’t go well. Other than a handful of exceptions, the party of the person in the White House does poorly. In years such as 1994, Republicans took control of Congress during the Bill Clinton administration. In other cases, such as in 2002 or 2018, losing one chamber has been sufficient to change the political dynamic in Washington. As former President Barack Obama commented in 2010, when Republicans took control of the House following the fallout from the Affordable Care Act, he took a “shellacking.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

To get to the truth about Jan. 6, Democrats need to ignore most of the Republicans

Sometimes seeing is not believing. Or, so it seems as Republicans in Congress go about rewriting history by claiming that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was really a “normal tourist visit” by “peaceful patriots.” Millions of Americans saw the live broadcast, as insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, marauded through the House and Senate chambers, and chanted “Hang Mike Pence .”
EnvironmentFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: We can halt climate change now

Pretty scary stuff is happening to our climate lately – droughts and floods, hurricanes and wildfires. It’s not easy to think or talk about climate change. But there is good news you might not know about. We can reduce carbon emissions, put money in people’s pockets, and meet global deadlines to slow down global warming, with a policy endorsed by more than 3,500 U.S. economists. This policy does not create new bureaucracies or regulatory snarls. It costs the federal budget nothing.
Posted by
Fox News

'Your World' on Dems' infrastructure bill, Biden's border

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," July 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Inflation? What inflation?. With prices spiking for everything from gasoline and used cars to fruits and vegetables, even...
EnvironmentWashington Examiner

Conservatives and climate action are no longer an unlikely pair

Conservative action on the environment has come a long way in recent years. One might have a hard time imagining that more Republicans voted for a piece of critical climate legislation such as the Growing Climate Solutions Act than Democrats or that Republicans launched a 60-member caucus in the House dedicated to promoting conservative leadership on the environment. But this is now our reality, and it is thanks to the hard work of young activists who built a powerful movement.
POTUSPOLITICO

California Republican Party creates recall endorsement path

OAKLAND — The California Republican Party on Saturday created a process that will allow delegates to endorse one of the 24 Republicans running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, despite objections from some conservatives who say the party should not back anyone in the race. Party leaders kept the bar for...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Latino Conservation Week highlights the current climate crisis

It's imprinted in our DNA. Latinos love the outdoors, every mountain, every tree, every river, and lake. Our “Madre tierra” connects us with our past, present and future. This week we commemorate the 8th year celebrating Latino Conservation Week, a moment to stop and encourage our community to enjoy nature. But, while Latino outdoor participation has grown over the years, the impact of climate change is increasingly limiting our ability to enjoy the outdoors, a reality that Latinos want to change.

Comments / 0

