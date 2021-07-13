U.S. Republicans create new conservative climate caucus to focus on the environment
Climate change is a threat that impacts all Americans, but progressive politics aren’t the only answer. In fact, there’s a wide variety of effective, common sense solutions that resonate with conservative values, and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. R-Sunnyside., has demonstrated important patriotic leadership on the climate issues that underpin our economy, national security, and way of life by joining forces with Republicans from across the country in the newly-formed Conservative Climate Caucus.www.tri-cityherald.com
