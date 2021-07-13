Community Trails braves rain at Sen-Ki

TROY, N.H. (CBS) — Multiple New Hampshire communities are dealing with damage from heavy rain and flooding. Some residents in Swanzey needed to be evacuated with the help of firefighters over the weekend. The home on Causeway Road became surrounded by four to five feet of floodwater from the Ashuelot River. Firefighters from Swansey and Keene helped with the call. No injuries were reported. A house in Swansey, New Hampshire needed to be evacuated as it was surrounded by four to five feet of floodwater (Photo Via Swansea Fire Department) On Monday morning in Keene, the fire department was still monitoring high water levels, including some roads. “The good news is water levels are dropping and some areas are down 1 foot,” they tweeted. Crews responded to 50 storm-related fire and EMS calls in 24 hours on Saturday. Five inches of rainfall in Troy, New Hampshire, on Saturday night left roads flooded and cars sitting in water. The Fire Department shared photos of the damage. Flooding in Troy, New Hampshire (Photos Via Troy NH Fire/Rescue and Forest Fire Department)