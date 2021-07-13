Community Trails braves rain at Sen-Ki

The Montgomery County Recreational Trails Committee is hosting a Three Community Trails Bike or Walking Event on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Villisca, Stanton and Red Oak. Organizers say there is no charge to participate, but donations will be accepted and all the fun you will have is absolutely FREE. The first community event will be on Friday night, August 20 as Villisca hosts their “Every Street Bike Ride”. Participants will gather starting at 7:00 PM at the Park Shelter House, at the intersection of 3rd St. and 3rd Ave. A leisurely evening bike ride, lasting around an hour and a half, will take riders down and up every street and avenue in Villisca past well known historic attractions including the Ax Murder House. Bikers may also choose to ride only streets or only avenues, either of which takes about 40 minutes. There will also be a 2-mile and a ¾ mile walking route.
