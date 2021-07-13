Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Community Trails braves rain at Sen-Ki

hometownweekly.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the rain, the group hiking at Sen-Ki was made up of the core group of Westwood Community Trails hikers. Westwood Community Trails is a DPW and Recreation Department financed program of guided hikes designed to allow town residents to “explore the town’s trails and learn more about their importance to the community.”

hometownweekly.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Weather#The Appalachian Trail#Westwood Community Trails#Hometown Weekly#Recreation Department#Sen Ki Reservation#The Green Mountain Club#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
LifestyleSmoky Mountain News

Hit the trail

Take a hike on Big Creek in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28. Phyllis Woollen and Vickey Watson will lead this 5-mile roundtrip excursion, rated as moderate in difficulty. It includes an elevation gain of 766 feet, with an ending elevation of 2,411 feet.
Advocacyscvnews.com

Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration

With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail. Dianne Hellrigel with the Community Hiking Club led a multi-year effort to restore the long-overlooked trail. Though it was opened in 2014, work was still underway to improve...
Troy, NHPosted by
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Communities Flooded By Weekend Rain

TROY, N.H. (CBS) — Multiple New Hampshire communities are dealing with damage from heavy rain and flooding. Some residents in Swanzey needed to be evacuated with the help of firefighters over the weekend. The home on Causeway Road became surrounded by four to five feet of floodwater from the Ashuelot River. Firefighters from Swansey and Keene helped with the call. No injuries were reported. A house in Swansey, New Hampshire needed to be evacuated as it was surrounded by four to five feet of floodwater (Photo Via Swansea Fire Department) On Monday morning in Keene, the fire department was still monitoring high water levels, including some roads. “The good news is water levels are dropping and some areas are down 1 foot,” they tweeted. Crews responded to 50 storm-related fire and EMS calls in 24 hours on Saturday. Five inches of rainfall in Troy, New Hampshire, on Saturday night left roads flooded and cars sitting in water. The Fire Department shared photos of the damage. Flooding in Troy, New Hampshire (Photos Via Troy NH Fire/Rescue and Forest Fire Department)
Cleveland, NCSalisbury Post

Cleveland plans to build walking trail, community barn quilt mural

CLEVELAND — The town of Cleveland is creating a healthy and artistic way to connect generations to come within the community. New walking trails with historical heritage and commemorations will help preserve the nostalgic vibrance of the area. Cleveland is working with local artist Elsie Bennett to provide community members,...
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Trail Exploration: Wulfsohn Trail

Tucked behind the Glenwood Springs Community Center and the Glenwood Meadows shopping center lies Wulfsohn Trail. Wulfsohn Trail may be a trail that many locals don’t even realize exists, but it provides the perfect opportunity for a quick afternoon hike, jog or cruise on the bike. The trail varies from...
Columbiana, OHMorning Journal

Columbiana woman blesses community with fresh produce

COLUMBIANA –Tracy Stuba of Columbiana started a garden in winter of 2021. The garden is growing strong and she is using her bounty to bless the community around her. When Stuba is not delivering farm fresh produce to restaurants like Homestead and Steamers, she is growing food for herself and others.
Fonda, NYTimes Union

Fonda is latest local community swamped by torrential rain

FONDA — Cari Herringshaw was on her porch watching the thunderstorm on Monday evening. As usual, the creek just out of sight of the backyard of her Court Street home gurgled away. But then rising waters rolled through a series of fences, poured into her backyard and inched closer toward her house.
Foley, ALWKRG

Heavy rains push caskets from graves in Foley, community looking for answers

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) An almost unimaginable sight at Southside Baptist Cemetery in Foley Friday, a casket pushed from the earth and sitting above ground surrounded by water. Andrew Thomas, who has family buried in the cemetery says it’s not the first time. “I know there was going to be some graves that floats up with that kind of water.”
Environmentbeaconjournal.com

Heavy rains close portion of Highbridge Trail in Gorge Metro Park

A portion of Highbridge Trail in Gorge Metro Park is closed while Summit Metro Parks considers options to address a damaged pedestrian bridge, the park district said on Facebook. Park district crews have monitored the bridge for several years, and after recent heavy rains, it has been closed for public...
Carlisle, PAshipnc.com

Community wellness initiative aims to enhance UPMC Carlisle walking trail

The walking trail at UPMC Carlisle has always been the place for staff, patients, and community members to escape reality for a short while and enjoy the quiet of nature. UPMC Pinnacle Foundation Major Gifts Officer Michelle Loomis, who serves UPMC Carlisle and their staff, soon came to realize there was a need in her community she could address. The trail, while calm and simple, was in dire need of some sprucing up. As such, Spruce Up Your Stroll, a community wellness initiative aiming to enhance the patient, staff, and overall community experience at UPMC Carlisle was born.
Politicskjan.com

3 Community trails bike or walking events for August in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Recreational Trails Committee is hosting a Three Community Trails Bike or Walking Event on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Villisca, Stanton and Red Oak. Organizers say there is no charge to participate, but donations will be accepted and all the fun you will have is absolutely FREE. The first community event will be on Friday night, August 20 as Villisca hosts their “Every Street Bike Ride”. Participants will gather starting at 7:00 PM at the Park Shelter House, at the intersection of 3rd St. and 3rd Ave. A leisurely evening bike ride, lasting around an hour and a half, will take riders down and up every street and avenue in Villisca past well known historic attractions including the Ax Murder House. Bikers may also choose to ride only streets or only avenues, either of which takes about 40 minutes. There will also be a 2-mile and a ¾ mile walking route.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Attacks Sow With Cubs Before Charging Tourists!

In Alaska, the guides at "Scenic Bear Viewing" are professional, well-trained wildlife experts who know how to deal with bears in the safest possible way, which is good, because otherwise, this video would be absolutely terrifying!. During a bear viewing trip, the "Scenic Bear Viewing" crew and a very lucky...
Visual ArtBBC

Bristol Pride Art Trail brings LGBTQ+ community together

An art trail set up in the wake of cancelled Pride celebrations hopes to celebrate creativity in the LGBTQ+ community. Organisers of Bristol Pride Art Trail (PAT) hope it will help others who "are still in the closet" see there is a community in the city for them. The event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy