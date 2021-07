Originally Posted On: Why Report Rent to Credit Bureaus? – Landlord Credit Bureau. Good credit builds over time and requires a mixture of credit accounts. The traditional way to build credit is to take out a credit card, springboard that credit into a car loan, and eventually take the step of securing a long-term mortgage. As credit matures, consumers benefit with an improved credit report which will qualify them for the best interest rates and financing terms, making it easier to build wealth.