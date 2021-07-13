Man arrested with more than a dozen guns in Denver — a block from the MLB All-Star Game — requested a room with a balcony, police say

A hotel housekeeper's tip to police thwarted what authorities said could have been a "Las Vegas-style shooting'' at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver. The worker reportedly found more than a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition at a hotel near Coors Field Friday, according to ABC7 Denver. The discovery was made at the Maven Hotel, just two blocks from the ballpark that will host baseball's festivities, which have been ongoing throughout the week and include Sunday night's All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which will feature Texas Rangers standouts Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson.