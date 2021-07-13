Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Man arrested with more than a dozen guns in Denver — a block from the MLB All-Star Game — requested a room with a balcony, police say

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
pilotonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.

www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mlb All Star Game#Police#Baseball#Fbi#Kcnc Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public Safetymontanarightnow.com

3 men arrested near All-Star Game face federal gun charges

DENVER (AP) — Three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. The number of weapons found May...
Denver, COCleveland News - Fox 8

Man with guns arrested after seeking balcony hotel room near MLB All-Star Game, police said

Pedestrians move through the alleyway in the Dairy Block and past the outside of the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at the downtown Denver hotel, which is located near Coors Field, the site of Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game. Denver police said officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the hotel on Friday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver, COWHNT-TV

Denver police release new details, mug shots of 4 people arrested with guns and drugs near Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police released documents and mugshots for the four people arrested Friday night after police discovered guns and drugs in a pair of hotel rooms at the Maven Hotel near Coors Field. All four have appeared before a judge, and face varying charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Denver, COPosted by
InsideTheRangers

'Major League Massacre' Stopped Before All-Star Game in Denver

A hotel housekeeper's tip to police thwarted what authorities said could have been a "Las Vegas-style shooting'' at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver. The worker reportedly found more than a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition at a hotel near Coors Field Friday, according to ABC7 Denver. The discovery was made at the Maven Hotel, just two blocks from the ballpark that will host baseball's festivities, which have been ongoing throughout the week and include Sunday night's All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which will feature Texas Rangers standouts Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy