Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

By David Katz
thefilmstage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Kurosawa
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Stefan Zweig
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Fritz Lang
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Tom Wolfe
Person
Doug Liman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Review#Dc#Justice League Dark#Isle Of Dogs#Viennese#The Post Office Girl#Francophone#Indesign#The French Dispatch#The New Yorker#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy