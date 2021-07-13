The Bachelor Season 26 Release Date, Cast, And Who Is Now The Host

Sure, we know that there is a new episode of The Bachelorette tonight starring Katie Thurston, but why not take a moment to look ahead?. Today, ABC revealed for the first time some of the men who may be taking part in Michelle Young’s upcoming season set to premiere this fall. Note that we say “may” here because a couple of them could end up being cut or switched out. More than likely, one of the guys in the Facebook post below will be getting her final rose at the end of the season.