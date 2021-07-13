The Bachelor Season 26 Release Date, Cast, And Who Is Now The Host
We're more than halfway through Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" and the 7th season of "Bachelor in Paradise" is set to premiere on August 16, according to Marie Claire. Directly following "BiP," fans will get another season of "The Bachelorette" this year with Michelle Young handing out the roses, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Once that's completed, the 26th season of "The Bachelor" will finally be up next. While there hasn't been any official announcements from ABC just yet, that hasn't stopped Bachelor Nation from speculating on what's to come.www.thelist.com
