Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Bachelor Season 26 Release Date, Cast, And Who Is Now The Host

By Rachel Chapman
Posted by 
The List
The List
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're more than halfway through Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" and the 7th season of "Bachelor in Paradise" is set to premiere on August 16, according to Marie Claire. Directly following "BiP," fans will get another season of "The Bachelorette" this year with Michelle Young handing out the roses, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Once that's completed, the 26th season of "The Bachelor" will finally be up next. While there hasn't been any official announcements from ABC just yet, that hasn't stopped Bachelor Nation from speculating on what's to come.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Jojo Fletcher
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Chris Harrison
Person
Tituss Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelors#Abc#Bachelor Nation#Showbiz Cheat Sheet#Entertainment Weekly#Cosmopolitan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelor in Paradise cast: Meet all the 2021 contestants

BACHELOR in Paradise is back for a new season. With the show returning to our screens on August 16, 2021, meet the contestants looking for love this summer. The official lineup of Bachelor in Paradise has been revealed and includes these stars:. Chelsea Vaughn. Joe Park. Connor Saeli. Clay Harbor.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Katie Revealed Her Bachelorette Season Finale Date And It's Surprisingly Soon

From the moment fans met Katie Thurston on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it was pretty clear she wasn’t your usual cast member. From bringing a vibrator to her limo entrance to calling out in-house bullying, Katie’s refreshingly honest personality was a hit with viewers. That’s why Bachelor Nation was so enthused when she was named the Season 17 Bachelorette. While it’s been an emotional and empowering journey for the lead thus far, all good things eventually come to an end, and it turns out Katie’s Bachelorette finale is right around the corner.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Expecting Honeymoon Baby

Bachelor Nation! There’s another Bachelor baby on the way. Today, one very popular and well-loved couple made the announcement they are expecting their first child together. These two are Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds and no doubt their baby will be absolutely adorable. Plus, they actually conceived the baby on their honeymoon. Who is having a baby? Keep reading to find out more!
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

Michelle Young’s Potential ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed: Meet the Season 18 Suitors

Katie Thurston still has four suitors left on The Bachelorette, but ABC is looking ahead to Michelle Young’s journey, giving fans a glimpse at the potential season 18 cast. “Surprise! Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose 😍,” the official Facebook account for the ABC series captioned 35 photos of men on Monday, July 26.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Matt James And Hannah Brown Finally Reunite

Reunited and it feels so good! Matt James and Hannah Brown have reunited to make tacos and it couldn’t be more exciting. The pair look so happy together!. Everyone knows that Matt James and Tyler Cameron are best friends. However, everyone may not know that he is also best friends with Hannah Brown – a former Bachelorette.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young’s guys!

Sure, we know that there is a new episode of The Bachelorette tonight starring Katie Thurston, but why not take a moment to look ahead?. Today, ABC revealed for the first time some of the men who may be taking part in Michelle Young’s upcoming season set to premiere this fall. Note that we say “may” here because a couple of them could end up being cut or switched out. More than likely, one of the guys in the Facebook post below will be getting her final rose at the end of the season.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy