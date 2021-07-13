Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Best of the Midwest: College World Series vs. United States Olympic Trials

By Jason Sallade
SwimInfo
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest of the Midwest: College World Series vs. United States Olympic Trials. When you think of Omaha, you usually think of a few things: Peyton Manning, corn, and the equivalent of a candy store for Ron Swanson. Yet, every four years (or five, thanks to a pandemic), this Midwestern city becomes a marquee sports locale when the Olympic Trials and the NCAA College World Series come to town, usually overlapping with each other.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lochte
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Paul Mainieri
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Olympics#Midwestern#Ncaa College World Series#Wave Ii#The College World Series#Major League Baseball#The Hall Of Fame#Mvp#Cws#First Olympic Team#Lsu#The Super Regionals#Espn#Red Raiders#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Top-60 teams preseason rankings, No. 31-60

After a disappointing season, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will resume their quest for a national championship in just a few months. With summer practices and recruiting ongoing, and with many moving parts still in the air due to transfers, the genesis of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) NCAA world, and the burgeoning non-NBA professional options for young professional basketball aspirants things will always remain in flux to some degree (The Heraclitus principle of college basketball).
SportsNBC Sports

Simone Biles Reveals What Led to Her Surprising Withdrawal in Team Final

Simone Biles surprised everyone when she pulled out of the gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault, but for a short time, the world only knew her departure was due to a medical issue. Biles later told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that while she feels good physically, things “vary”...
Socastee, SCmyhorrynews.com

Former Socastee baseball player reflects historic College World Series

Chris Lemonis wanted to play baseball for Coastal Carolina University. After graduating from Socastee High School in 1988, he played Legion baseball on Coastal's campus, hoping to land a roster spot. But becoming a Chanticleer didn’t work out for Lemonis, so he took his talents south to The Citadel, joining the team in the spring of 1989 as a walk-on. In Charleston, he helped lead the Bulldogs to the program to the College World Series in 1990.
Iowa StateSwimInfo

Iowa State Cyclones Round Up 2022 Verbal Pledge From Backstroker Madi Dohrn

NEW COMMIT: Junior National qualifier Madi Dohrn of Schaumburg, Ill. has given Iowa State University their first verbal commitment for the 2022-23 season and beyond. “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study engineering at Iowa State! After touring and meeting with coaches, swimmers, advisors, and seeing all that ISU had to offer I knew it was the place for me. Thank you to all the coaches and administrators that worked to coordinate protocols so we could have most of a HS season during COVID. I especially want to thank my SHS and Reach coaches for their teaching and support, and my teammates for their encouragement and keeping practices fun and competitive. I want to thank my family for absolutely everything! Go Cyclones!!”
Omaha, NESwimInfo

USA Swimming Names 43 Junior Athletes to Represent Country at FINA World Cup Series

After some of the nation’s fastest teenagers put on a display at June’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, USA Swimming today announced the names of 43 athletes who will represent the U.S. at the third and fourth legs of the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup. Those competitions will take place October 1-3 in Berlin, Germany (leg three) and October 7-9 in Budapest, Hungary (leg four).
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

From a Wave I Participant: 3 Advantages to Keeping a Two-Meet Olympic Trials

From a Wave I Participant: 3 Advantages to Keeping a Two-Meet Olympic Trials. After an unprecedented year, USA Swimming selected the 2021 Olympic Team in unprecedented fashion: Two meets. With only three years until the next Trials, the question remains whether the meet will return to its original format or keep the Wave I and Wave II format. I was a spectator in Omaha for the 2016 Team Trials, and I competed last month at the Wave I meet.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Iran score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant, United States look to rebound from loss

Team USA struggled with sloppy exhibition play, losing two of its four tune-up games in Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. The team's woes carried over to Tokyo as the Americans dropped their first game in the group stage against France. The loss marked the United States' first Olympic defeat since 2004, and also snapped its 25-game Olympic winning streak. Team USA looks to get back on track when it faces Iran Wednesday morning.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Jay Litherland, Two-Time Olympian, Signs With Mizuno

Two-time Olympian Jay Litherland has signed with Mizuno in a deal announced on Wednesday. Litherland qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by finishing second in the 400 individual medley at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha. It will be his second trip to the Olympics after competing in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
MLBchatsports.com

How did the Yankees’ 2021 MLB Draft class perform at the College World Series?

The second half of the season is officially underway. However, there are still a few more topics to wrap up our coverage of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Yankees selected 20 players in the draft — you can view them here — five of whom participated in the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Let’s take a look at who these players are, and how they performed for their respective schools.
College SportsOmaha.com

How hungry and thirsty were the crowds at this year's College World Series?

There’s nothing quite like a belly full of hot dog and brewski to make a baseball fan feel like happy days are here again. College World Series crowds were hungry for a good time with all the tradition-wrapped trimmings after a year of being cooped up by COVID. And Mississippi State faithful were especially thirsty for their first NCAA national championship.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

How Annie Lazor & Lilly King Pushed Each Other to be the Best Breaststrokers They Could Be

How Annie Lazor & Lilly King Pushed Each Other to be the Best Breaststrokers They Could Be. When Annie Lazor and Lilly King stepped onto the blocks at the United States Olympic Trials in the 200 breaststroke, King looked at Lazor and said “I love you. Now let’s go do this.” When they finished 1-2 at the end of the race, they looked at each across the lane lines and immediately embraced. “We did it.”
College SportsSwimInfo

College Swimming Coaches Association of America Celebrates 100 Years of Operation

One hundred years ago, a handful of coaches assembled to create the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), the nation’s first intercollegiate coaching association. This year, the CSCAA is proud to launch a year-long celebration of its rich history, showcasing the people who have made significant contributions both in the water and society and highlight opportunities the sport provides to thousands of student-athletes.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy