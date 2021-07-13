Best of the Midwest: College World Series vs. United States Olympic Trials
Best of the Midwest: College World Series vs. United States Olympic Trials. When you think of Omaha, you usually think of a few things: Peyton Manning, corn, and the equivalent of a candy store for Ron Swanson. Yet, every four years (or five, thanks to a pandemic), this Midwestern city becomes a marquee sports locale when the Olympic Trials and the NCAA College World Series come to town, usually overlapping with each other.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0