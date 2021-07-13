Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Giving Back in Southern Arizona

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrico Electric: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout Southern Arizona. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members. Receiving grants of $8,500 each were Altar Valley School District and Habitat for Humanity Tucson. Receiving a grant of $5,000 was Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary. Receiving grants of $4,400 each were Community Food Bank – Amado Resource Center and Youth on Their Own. Receiving a grant of $2,500 was Marana Unified School District Family Resource Center. Receiving a grant of $1,700 was Mt. Lemmon Fire Fighter Foundation.

