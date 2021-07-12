OPHIDIAN I
You very well might be picking up your jaw from the floor after hearing any 20-second excerpt from OPHIDIAN I's new album, "Desolate", by virtue of the dizzying, intricate barrage of blasting, soloing and riff-work at hand. The Icelandic band has been touted as a newcomer, but that isn't exactly the case. Formed in 2010 and following an impressive demo in 2011 and their debut album "Solvet Saeclum" the next year, the band was essentially shelved (aside from releasing the "Whence They Came" single in 2014), yet not abandoned.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0