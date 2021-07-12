Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

OPHIDIAN I

BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 15 days ago

You very well might be picking up your jaw from the floor after hearing any 20-second excerpt from OPHIDIAN I's new album, "Desolate", by virtue of the dizzying, intricate barrage of blasting, soloing and riff-work at hand. The Icelandic band has been touted as a newcomer, but that isn't exactly the case. Formed in 2010 and following an impressive demo in 2011 and their debut album "Solvet Saeclum" the next year, the band was essentially shelved (aside from releasing the "Whence They Came" single in 2014), yet not abandoned.

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ophidian#Ophidian#Icelandic#Helfro#Archspire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Rockers React To Death Of CINDERELLA Guitarist JEFF LABAR

Members of SCORPIONS, STRYPER, QUEENSRŸCHE, L.A. GUNS and SLAUGHTER are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of CINDERELLA guitarist Jeff LaBar. LaBar was found dead by his wife, Debinique Salazar-LaBar, on Wednesday inside his apartment in Nashville. He was 58 years old. Although CINDERELLA...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Songs Of Loss And Separation"

A decade has passed since the release of the first TIMES OF GRACE album, but chief protagonists ADAM D and JESSE LEACH have the unassailable excuse of having been otherwise occupied with a resurgent KILLSWITCH ENGAGE during that period. In truth, this was always a low-key project, at least in the sense that it seeks to explore the darker limits of Leach's lyrics and, as showcased on debut "The Hymn of a Broken Man", a more purposefully esoteric and adventurous musical approach than that high-profile day job arguably allows. The difference between the first TIMES OF GRACE record and this, its long-awaited follow-up, is immediately and abundantly apparent, however. Where the debut seemed to take the KILLSWITCH blueprint as a starting point, infusing that familiar sound with elements of post-rock and grunge, "Songs of Loss and Separation" goes the whole way, stripping the vast majority of recognizable ADAM D guitar tropes away, and replacing them with a fluid but focused hybrid of glowering, gritty alternative rock and shimmering, post-everything melancholy.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Drops Another 'Belshazzar's Feast' Video Teaser

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released another video teaser inviting their fans to the "Belshazzar's Feast". "Belshazzar's Feast" is the story of the writing on the wall in the Bible, and IRON MAIDEN fans have been speculating that the band has been teasing the announcement of its 17th album, possibly to be titled "Writing On The Wall".
Musicloudersound.com

The ultimate Joey Jordison playlist

Founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 46. The news broke in a statement from his family, who said that the musician "passed away peacefully in his sleep", and also praised his "quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music”.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

11 Unforgettable Joey Jordison Slipknot Moments

During his time with Slipknot, drummer Joey Jordison’s number was 1, but since 1 Unforgettable Joey Jordison Moment wouldn’t make for a very good compilation, we grabbed 11 Unforgettable Moments for the powerhouse drummer. Jordison was one of the first members to join Paul Gray and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan during...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

How to use a looper pedal

Learning how to use a looper pedal to layer guitar tracks can be a fantastic way of getting more out of your guitar playing. Use it as a learning tool and stack tracks with a harmonically ‘correct’ approach or free your ears from all constraints and just see what happens!
Musickexp.org

Feedback: Miki Berenyi & KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop of Piroshka

Welcome to the latest edition of Feedback, a look (down) at the pedalboards and equipment of some of our favorite musicians. Today, we hear from Miki Berenyi & KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop, longtime partners, parents, and both revered guitarists in their own right — Berenyi as co-founder of Lush, the most ethereal band to ever tour Lollapalooza in the '90s, and Moose as guitarist for, well, Moose, a cult fave band who straddled the line of shoegaze and jangle-pop 'til their 2000 demise. The pair are joined by Elastica drummer Justin Welch and Modern English bassist Mick Conroy to form Piroshka, a band who has entranced us since their 2018 debut album Brickbat.
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has died. He was 46 years old. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," his family wrote in a statement. "Joey’s death has left...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Releases First New Song In Six Years, 'The Writing On The Wall'

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN today revealed their brand-new track "The Writing On The Wall" with an eagerly anticipated global YouTube video premiere. The song was written by MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by MAIDEN bassist and founder-member Steve Harris.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Joey Jordison Subs on a Metallica Gig in 2004

On June 6th, 2004, mere hours before Metallica were due onstage to headline the Download Festival — the U.K.’s biggest metal event — medics rushed drummer Lars Ulrich to the hospital to treat a then-undisclosed illness. Rather than let down the estimated 70,000 fans in attendance, the band tapped some of their famous friends who had already played that day to fill in. Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo played the night’s first two songs, “Battery” and “The Four Horsemen,” while Slipknot’s Joey Jordison — dressed in his trademark mask and jumpsuit — played the rest of the set (with the exception...
Rock Musicguitar.com

Gibson teases collaboration with Kirk Hammett

Gibson has teased a possible collaboration with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett in a new short video posted to social media. The short video plays a clip of the Gibson Logo, superimposed on some horror visuals, before cutting to a clip of Hammett playing his old Gibson Flying V. This Flying V was once recreated by the Gibson Custom Shop, so it’s possible that another run of those guitars is on its way – or something bigger.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How did Joey Jordison die?

JOEY Jordison was an American musician and songwriter. Known as one of the founding members of the band Slipknot, Jordison died on July 26, 2021. In a statement released by the family to Billboard, it was revealed that Jordison died in his sleep Monday night at the age of 46.
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Ozzy carried defibrillator on bus cos there’s “no way Sharon was letting him miss a show”

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR, SHAWN CRAHAN And JIM ROOT React To JOEY JORDISON's Death

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, percussionist M. Shawn Crahan and guitarist Jim Root have reacted on social media to the passing of the band's former drummer, Joey Jordison. Just minutes ago, Taylor, Crahan and Root took to their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts to post a black square, a symbolic statement expressing their mourning over Jordison's death. The same image was shared by Root and SLIPKNOT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy