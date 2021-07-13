Rep. Joe Neguse proposing affordable housing bills

Rep. Joe Neguse is proposing two bills meant to remove bureaucracy and expand affordable housing opportunities in Boulder and across the United States. The Affordable House Act, the first of two pieces of legislation the Lafayette Democrat introduced in late June, would remove the current rule that prohibits property acquisition for affordable housing use in the first 10 years after a change in the property’s ownership. According to the congressman, it’s crucial to increase affordable housing availability and preserve properties in need of rehabilitation and affordability regardless of when they were placed in service.