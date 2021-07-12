DAN TRUTTSCHEL: Not a bad way to spend a Sunday — Deer District, Bucks don't disappoint
When it comes to home sporting events around these parts, perhaps there hasn’t been one more highly anticipated than Sunday. With the Milwaukee Bucks making their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974, the excitement surrounding the team — even in the face of a 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns before Sunday night’s resounding victory — had pretty much reached a fever pitch.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 0