Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

DAN TRUTTSCHEL: Not a bad way to spend a Sunday — Deer District, Bucks don't disappoint

By Dan Truttschel
Kenosha News.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to home sporting events around these parts, perhaps there hasn’t been one more highly anticipated than Sunday. With the Milwaukee Bucks making their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974, the excitement surrounding the team — even in the face of a 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns before Sunday night’s resounding victory — had pretty much reached a fever pitch.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Sports Day#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#The Nba Finals#American Family Field#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBABleacher Report

Deandre Ayton Told Devin Booker Suns' Loss to Bucks 'Was Just the Beginning'

To hear Deandre Ayton tell it, there are still good things to come for the Phoenix Suns even after they lost the 2021 NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton told reporters that he spoke to Devin Booker after Tuesday's loss and said, "This is just the beginning. … Now we know what we need to do, and no less. We're gonna keep each other accountable for the rest of our careers."
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Bold Nike Comment

Over the past few years, the partnership between Kyrie Irving and Nike has become one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in professional sports. The Brooklyn Nets guard has developed a signature shoe line in conjunction with the sports apparel company that has quickly become one of the most popular and recognizable products among NBA stars.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley destroys Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s haters

Considering he’s one of the greatest Phoenix Suns players of all time, it came as a bit of a surprise for some that Charles Barkley decided to pick Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks to win the title in the NBA Finals. Barkley himself opened up about this bit of irony in a recent interview, and he also had a strong message to any Giannis naysayer left out there.
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks to reopen Deer District at 6:30pm

More than an hour after evacuating the Deer District, the Bucks say they plan to reopen the plaza ahead of the Bucks and Suns tonight. The team also encouraging fans heading to the Deer District for the game, but that do not have tickets to get inside Fiserv, to arrive as close to game time as possible. Tipoff is set for 8pm.
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: Team USA players are frustrated with Pop using Spurs offense

After losing their group stage opener 83-76 to France at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — the United States men’s basketball team’s first loss in Olympic play since 2004, when they lost to Argentina in the semi-finals — Gregg Popovich’s record coaching tournament play has dropped to 6-3, and reports are coming out that players are not happy with attempts to run “Spurs offense”. Per Jon Vardon of The Athletic:

Comments / 0

Community Policy