Politics

New Phase of Cuomo Bridge Dispute Opens as NY Thruway Authority Denies Most Claims

By Editorials
enr.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new phase of a long dispute over extra costs, the New York State Thruway Authority has denied all but a tiny fraction of the $930-million design-build consortium's claim for extra costs in constructing the Mario M. Cuomo bridge in New York state. The claim determination awarded the Fluor-led...

www.enr.com

Comments / 0

News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
New York City, NYwrcr.com

Cuomo: New Yorkers Will Be “Shocked”

New York’s Governor says he is eager for the people to hear the facts that will come out of the Attorney General’s investigation. Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday said once they do, New Yorkers will be shocked…. That audio courtesy of Reuters. Rockland Assemblyman Mike Lawler says the AG’s report should...
New York City, NYNews 12

Gov. Cuomo suggests businesses deny services to unvaccinated customers

Business owners across New York are again caught in a tough situation as COVID-19 cases increase and state leaders encourage vaccinations. Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested on Wednesday that private business owners and restaurants deny service to unvaccinated people. He believes it would be a clear incentive for those still unvaccinated...
New York City, NYWETM

Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “There’s no doubt that the Delta variant is real – you can see it in the numbers – but we have been through this before and we know how to keep it under control,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and to get our vaccination rates up even more and protect New Yorkers from the Delta variant we are now requiring all patient-facing health care workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated by Labor Day. All State workers will also be required to get vaccinated, and those who do not will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. It’s smart, it’s fair, it’s in everyone’s interest and it will put us one step closer to defeating this beast once and for all.”
Public HealthMiami Herald

Cuomo issues vaccination mandate for New York state workers, hospital staffers

ALBANY, N.Y. — Following in New York City's footsteps, New York state is making vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing mandatory for all state employees. Additionally, all patient-facing front-line health care workers in state-run hospitals must be immunized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. “I think we need dramatic action to get...
New York City, NYpix11.com

NY workers should be back in offices by Labor Day, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — Employers should bring workers back to offices by Labor Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday amid an increase in COVID cases. His call for a return to workplaces came the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people should keep wearing masks indoors in places with substantial to high rates of transmission. Both New York City and Long Island have rates considered high enough to warrant indoor mask wearing.
New York City, NYmynbc5.com

New York to require state employees get vaccines, or get tested

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will require all state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Labor Day or undergo weekly tests for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. “It’s smart, it’s fair and it’s in everyone’s interest,” Cuomo said in a Wednesday Zoom call with the nonprofit Association for...
Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

New York Bar Association to review vaccine requirements

The New York State Bar Association on Wednesday announced the formation of a task force to consider whether vaccination mandates should be considered amid growing concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The task force was announced by the bar association as Gov. Andrew Cuomo backed a vaccination...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Hospital Workers Must Get Vaccinated, No Testing Option, Cuomo Says; State Reviewing New CDC Mask Guidance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced New York is requiring all state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Labor Day or undergo weekly testing. Cuomo said they’re working with the unions to implement the policy, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. It comes on the heels of New York City announcing a similar policy this week and as President Biden is expected enact one for federal employees. The mayor of Yonkers announced Wednesday that city and school district employees must provide proof of vaccination or undergo testing. New York has seen a rise in cases linked to the Delta variant. New...
HealthPosted by
Fox News

Democrat assemblyman slams Gov. Cuomo for 'cruel victory lap' after DOJ announcement on nursing homes probe

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim joined Janice Dean on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announcement that they had dropped the probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s role in a mandate that allowed COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes. Kim, whose uncle died in a New York nursing home, called Cuomo a "dangerous" man and emphasized that other investigations are ongoing.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Cuomo: NY state 'reviewing' CDC's new indoor mask guidance

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York state is “reviewing” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new indoor mask recommendations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. The CDC on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The agency also encouraged indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Public HealthPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Gov Cuomo Calls Out 4 Cap Region Zip Codes-Low Vaccination Rates

Governor Cuomo is calling out New York state cities and towns that have the lowest vaccination rates. He wants to get everyone in New York state vaccinated to keep the COVID-19 rates down. There are one hundred seventeen zip codes that he called out with most of them being in the New York City area according to News Channel 13.

