New Phase of Cuomo Bridge Dispute Opens as NY Thruway Authority Denies Most Claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “There’s no doubt that the Delta variant is real – you can see it in the numbers – but we have been through this before and we know how to keep it under control,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and to get our vaccination rates up even more and protect New Yorkers from the Delta variant we are now requiring all patient-facing health care workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated by Labor Day. All State workers will also be required to get vaccinated, and those who do not will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. It’s smart, it’s fair, it’s in everyone’s interest and it will put us one step closer to defeating this beast once and for all.”