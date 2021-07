The St. Louis Cardinals are making quick progress signing their draft class, with second rounder Joshua Baez the latest to sign. There are more to come. When the St. Louis Cardinals signed their first round pick, right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, to an under-slot deal; it left them with room to go over-slot on the rest of their draft class. There were rumblings early Monday morning that they were getting close to signing another top draft pick and by Monday night, it became reality.