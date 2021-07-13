Cancel
UMAX GROUP CORP. - Future Business Focus Finalized

dallassun.com
 15 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, would like to provide an update on the future direction of the Company and its primary business focus. The Company now has three wholly-owned subsidiaries which are:. Home Foam Corporation, a Nevada...

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lucid Motors And Churchill Capital Corp IV Close Business Combination

NEWARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill IV" or "CCIV") (CCIV) - Get Report, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Lucid Motors today announced the completion of their business combination, taking public a company that is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Tuscan Holdings Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Microvast

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2021-- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (“Tuscan”) (Nasdaq: THCB) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Microvast Inc. (“Microvast “or the “Company”) at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessSFGate

Kane-Miller Corp. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Kane-Miller Corp. is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WBEC Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). President and Chair Betsy Kane-Hartnett says, “We are so proud to have earned the WBENC...
Businessdallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin Operations. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it has contracted with a land surveyor to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York. Ramsay Land Surveying, PC is close to completing the surveys which will allow the Company to take the final steps to getting the required permits to begin operations.
BusinessWNCY

Square to create new bitcoin-focused business

(Reuters) – Fintech company Square Inc is creating a new business focused on bitcoin, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday. The new company will focus on building an open developer platform with the goal of making it easy to create decentralized financial services. (https://bit.ly/3wJcFuv) “Its...
Businessdallassun.com

Blackwolf Announces Departure of VP of Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He will continue with Blackwolf as a technical advisor. 'I have thoroughly...
Businessdallassun.com

OrangeShine COO Discusses the Role of MarTech in Driving e-Commerce Business Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / It is nearly impossible to imagine a world without brick-and-mortar stores, and while traditional retail is unlikely to become completely extinct over the next few years, a shift to digital transactions has been gathering speed for over a decade. Even before the global pandemic, the share of online sales was increasing steadily year after year, but the most recent public health crisis has accelerated the digital shift by five years, according to IBM estimates. In a recent report, a team of UBS analysts said, 'An enduring legacy of the pandemic is that online penetration rose sharply. We expect that it will continue to increase'. However, not all e-commerce operators benefited from this unique situation, nor is every online business slated for long-term success in the post-pandemic world, says Abir Alameddine, COO of US-based fashion wholesale platform OrangeShine.
Small BusinessPosted by
WestfairOnline

W.R. Berkley Corp. forms small-business solutions unit

W.R. Berkley Corp. has formed a new operating unit, Berkley Small Business Solutions. The division will offer commercial insurance products for small businesses through a modern technology platform that leverages data and analytics. Its initial product offering will focus on preferred risks in the non-fleet transportation market, according to a company statement.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Loop Industries Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2022

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the 'Company' or 'Loop'), a clean technology company focused on accelerating a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ('PET') plastic and polyester fiber, today provided an update on its activities, and reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nexstar Hires Lee Ann Gliha as EVP and CFO

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar has announced that Lee Ann Gliha has been hired as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. When she assumes her new job on August 9, Gliha will oversee all financial aspects of the company’s business, including internal and external financial reporting, internal audit, compliance and controls, investor relations, and treasury and capital markets functions, and will take a prominent role in strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the 'Company' or 'FingerMotion'), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
San Diego, CAStreetInsider.com

PerkinElmer (PKI) Acquires BioLegend for $5.25B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioLegend, a leading, global provider of life science antibodies and reagents, for approximately $5.25 billion in a combination of cash and stock, subject to certain adjustments.
Businesstheforumnews.com

The Future of Business Valuations

Knowing the value of one’s ownership in a company is important for a variety of reasons, including looking to the future and making the right decision for your estate. Proper estate planning can result in tremendous cost savings to your estate and loved ones down the road. The outlook is of particular importance, considering the current political climate. Several proposed changes affect the estate tax, and prudent planners should act soon to make proper arrangements. As discussed below, the timing of transfers may be of particular importance now.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Sheep group focuses on improving flock genetics

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The sheep industry will never be any better than the genetics of the flocks. The goal of the new Sheep Genetics USA group is to focus on improving genetic tools to enhance profitability. “Our mission statement is advancing the U.S. sheep industry through genetic technology because genetics...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Elys Closes US Bookmaking Acquisition With Focus On American Future

The road to acquiring US Bookmaking began with a referral from one of Elys Game Technology‘s suppliers. The two sides closed on the acquisition last week, not long after the purchase was announced. Elys paid $12 million up front in a 50-50 cash-stock split. The deal includes another potential $41.8...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Launches All-New User-Focused FF Intelligent App Ahead of the Scheduled Closing of its Business Combination with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2021-- Faraday Future (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced the launch of its new highly-interactive FF Intelligent App. In addition to being able to reserve a FF 91 through the FF Intelligent App, users can become part of FF’s user ecosystem and not only experience the benefits and excitement of the FF community, products and technologies that FF offers, but also provide input and ideas into the products and business they interact with. The FF Intelligent App, available beginning today, is available for both iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded by users free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “Faraday Future” or download at: https://www.appdownload.ff.com.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Focus on Global Payments Gaming Solutions: The future of gaming is hybrid

When brick-and-mortar casinos temporarily closed in 2020 due to health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gamblers looked for other alternatives. Increasingly, they turned to igaming. According to the American Gaming Association’s State of the States 2020 report, igaming generated $1.6 billion in revenue in 2020, three times the amount brought in the previous year.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a Crowd-Sourced Geolocated Emergency Broadcast App

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the company', announces the approval of a provisional patent for a customizable emergency broadcast application. Marketing Worldwide Corporation is proud to announce the first of many exciting technologies that will be adopted into the operational portfolio...

