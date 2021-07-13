Tennessee's vaccine manager says she's worried for her state after she was fired
The top vaccine official for the state of Tennessee said Monday she was fired after an argument over vaccinating children against coronavirus. Now Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a pediatrician who has served as the state's medical director of the vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization for two years, said she is afraid for the people of her state -- which is already lagging in vaccination against the virus.www.wktv.com
Comments / 0