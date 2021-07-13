The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: The path towards Katie’s hometowns
After tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, it’s fair to say that the field is a lot smaller moving into episode 7. So many people are gone!. Yet, you could say that this is for the best. Everyone who left wasn’t meant to be with Katie long-term, or at least that’s what she felt. (Hunter and Connor were the big eliminations tonight.) She’s going with what she thinks is right, even if it’s not an easy thing to do.cartermatt.com
