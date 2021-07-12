Cancel
Titanfall Only Has ‘One or Two’ Developers on the Franchise at Respawn

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespawn Entertainment’s number of dedicated Titanfall developers is hovering around “one or two” as the game’s players continue to deal with hackers. Respawn’s community coordinator, Jason Garza, uploaded a video late last month (first noted by MP1st) in which he responded to a Titanfall 2 fan who felt that game’s community had been “abandoned.” Garza said that although most of the team has shifted its focus to the free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends, he wants the Titanfall community to know that they have not been forgotten. Garza added that Titanfall-related hacking attacks have created a situation where it’s difficult to be transparent about Respawn’s efforts.

Comments / 0

