Titanfall Only Has ‘One or Two’ Developers on the Franchise at Respawn

I don’t know if you heard, but Titanfall 2 is a good game. Pretty, pretty good. A lot of has been said about why it’s so good in the almost five years since its release, whether that’s the incredibly verticality, the pacing of matches, or just how satisfying the gunplay is, which Respawn would pretty much carry on over to Apex Legends wholesale. But I think one of the reasons Titanfall 2 is so good is because how good it makes you feel, even when you aren’t. A large part of that comes down to the grunts.