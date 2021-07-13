Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 727 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles west of Safford, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Safford, Thatcher, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Mount Graham, Frye Mesa Dam and Klondyke. This includes the following highways Route 70 between mile markers 305 and 342. Route 191 between mile markers 118 and 120. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

