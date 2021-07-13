Cancel
Allen County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Allen by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allen County in northeastern Indiana * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1029 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn, Grabill, Aboite, Leo-cedarville, Middletown, Zanesville, Hessen Cassel, Wallen, Maples, Poe, Hoagland, Cuba, Yoder, Nine Mile, Harlan, Zulu and Tillman. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

