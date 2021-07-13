Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Target Area: Greater Greenville; Spartanburg STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL GREENVILLE AND WEST CENTRAL SPARTANBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM EDT At 1030 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greenville Downtown to 17 miles east of Easley, and moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Greenville Downtown, Greenville Eastside, Greer, Taylors, Paris Mountain State Park, Cherrydale Point, GSP Airport, Five Forks, Mauldin and West Greenville. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.