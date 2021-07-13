Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Flood Warning issued for Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bucks; Philadelphia FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 310 AM EDT, Doppler radar, rain gauges, and weather spotters reported that between 6 and 10 inches of rain fell across the warned area Monday afternoon and Monday night. Residual flooding will continue through the morning hours. Roads may still be closed and even washed out in the hardest hit areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Burlington, Bristol, Palmyra, Beverly, Tullytown, Langhorne, Andalusia, Feasterville-Trevose, and Levittown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

