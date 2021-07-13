Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM EDT * At 525 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miccosukee Resort, or 13 miles northwest of Kendall, moving northwest at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miccosukee Resort, Tamiami and University Park.