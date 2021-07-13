Cancel
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 02:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Camden SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMDEN COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 421 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Kings Bay Base. This storm was nearly stationary. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Harrietts Bluff.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch for a portion of South Florida will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening. Although the watch will expire, poor drainage and urbanized areas within the metropolitan areas of South Florida may experience minor localized flooding in heavier thunderstorms over the next few days.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch for a portion of South Florida will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening. Although the watch will expire, poor drainage and urbanized areas within the metropolitan areas of South Florida may experience minor localized flooding in heavier thunderstorms over the next few days.
Gogebic County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN IRON AND SOUTHEASTERN GOGEBIC COUNTIES At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Phelps, or 19 miles northeast of Eagle River, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Iron River, Stambaugh, Caspian, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake, Hagerman Lake, Golden Lake and Mineral Hills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 330 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fortymile Bend, or 21 miles northwest of Homestead General Airport, moving north at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Shark Valley Obs Tower, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend and Everglades National Park.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ST. JOHNS AND EAST CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT * At 129 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ponte Vedra Beach, moving southeast at 5 mph. * Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley and Sawgrass.
Delta County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT/815 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND EAST CENTRAL MENOMINEE COUNTIES At 854 PM EDT/754 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Powers, or 15 miles southwest of Escanaba, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Cedar River and Gourley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Rusk County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rusk County through 245 AM CDT At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Hawkins to 8 miles east of Exeland to near Stone Lake. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hawkins around 155 AM CDT. Ladysmith around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sheldon, Bruce and Weyerhaeuser. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Menominee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MENOMINEE COUNTY At 721 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hermansville, or 22 miles east of Iron Mountain, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Powers, Hermansville, Wilson and Spalding. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Conditions have dropped below Heat Advisory criteria and therefore the Heat Advisory has been allowed to expire.
Mille Lacs County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mille Lacs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mille Lacs County through 445 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mille Lacs Lake, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Isle and Wahkon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Miami-Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM EDT * At 525 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miccosukee Resort, or 13 miles northwest of Kendall, moving northwest at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miccosukee Resort, Tamiami and University Park.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Miami-Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 337 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doral, or near Hialeah. This storm was nearly stationary. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hialeah, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Medley, Fountainbleau, Pennsuco, Miami International Airport, Tamiami, University Park, Westchester, Gladeview, Olympia Heights, Virginia Gardens, Tamiami Fairgrounds, Fiu South Campus and Westwood Lakes.
Lowndes County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lowndes; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Winston A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN NOXUBEE...SOUTHEASTERN OKTIBBEHA...NORTHEASTERN WINSTON AND SOUTHERN LOWNDES COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 723 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sessums to 7 miles southwest of Ethelsville. Movement was south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Starkville and Sessums around 730 PM CDT. Oktoc around 755 PM CDT. Bigbee Valley, Deerbrook and Craig Springs around 830 PM CDT.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE...BROWARD AND SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 438 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Miccosukee Service Plaza, or 27 miles west of Sunrise, moving southwest at 5 mph. * Small hail, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal, Miccosukee Service Plaza, Rotenberger Wildlife Refuge and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley.
Mackinac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Mackinac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MACKINAC COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilchrist, or 19 miles south of Newberry, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Garnet around 115 AM EDT. Rexton around 120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Epoufette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Broward County, FLweather.gov

Broward County, FLweather.gov

Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 446 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Redland. This storm was nearly stationary. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Homestead, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Kendall, Doral, Sweetwater, Homestead Base, Naranja, Richmond West, Fountainbleau, Richmond Heights, Country Walk, Kendale Lakes, Leisure City, Zoo Miami, Goulds, The Hammocks, West Perrine, Princeton and Shark Valley Obs Tower.

