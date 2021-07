Hundreds of messages of support were added to the mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford after it was defaced with graffiti.Residents in Withington, Manchester, posted sticky notes, love hearts and England flags on the black bin liners covering up the abuse, which appeared shortly after the team’s loss to Italy on penalties at the Euro 2020 final. Police are investigating the incident as racially aggravated criminal damage.Rashford, who missed his penalty, said in a Twitter post on Monday night that the response from his community “had me on the verge of tears”.He added: “I can take critique of my...