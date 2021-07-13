Used Car Prices Are About to Go Down, But When?

After a year of on-and-off lockdowns and a bear market that saw some of the biggest losses on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, the economy has come roaring back with a vengeance. In particular, the used car market has seen a complete reversal to the 2019-2020 slowdowns so far in 2021. If you’ve been on the lookout for a used car, or someone you know has been on the search then you know at least one thing. Used cars are getting more expensive and in some cases increasing in value beyond their original MSRP (off the lot). That has left many to wonder what in the world is going on. Just a year ago you could walk into a used car dealership with a couple of hundred dollars in cash and walk out with nearly any vehicle you wanted with a loan that had a low-interest rate and sometimes no payments for months, not to mention most used cars were booking for well under the typical market value, so what gives? Why are used cars suddenly so expensive?