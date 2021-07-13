Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans Record: Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios

By Anthony Wood
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHac7_0av0Mmfr00

Predicting anything to do with the Houston Texans, when it comes to positivity, has been less than simple over the past few months.

The scandals, hirings, firings, and more have raised more than a few eyebrows in 2021. With this lack of predictability in mind, can Houston's record be successfully predicted? Recent trends would suggest no. But, Pro Football Focus has given it their best shot regardless in a recent article that predicts the best and worst-case scenarios for every NFL team.

Having finished the 2020 season 4-12 was in itself, not the worst-case scenario given the amount of instability they had to deal with both on and off the field.

Sticking with worst-case scenarios, PFF has surmised that for Houston in 2021 that would mean a 3-14 finish.

Considering many analysts have suggested the Texans could become the first-ever 0-17 team in NFL history ... 3-14 isn't the end of the world.

And how would Houston get to this outcome? Well here's what PFF had to say:

Things are even bleaker than they currently appear. Davis Mills quickly replaces Tyrod Taylor because Houston needs to evaluate the rookie before the 2022 NFL Draft. Mills doesn’t appear to be the answer at quarterback as pre-draft concerns over his lack of mobility, decision-making and lack of experience only gain validity. The Texans defense doesn’t have the talent to run defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme, either. Notably, a defensive line that collectively ranked dead last in PFF grade last season (47.0) only gets worse after losing J.J. Watt.

Ouch. But, it isn't all doom and gloom.

A few wins for a team with as many new players as the Texans currently have, along with a first-time head coach and rookie QB, is an OK base for the team to build upon with high draft picks to work with in 2022.

In keeping with this blindly optimistic view of the Texans, PFF suggests that the best outcome for Houston would be an 8-9 record.

The combination of Taylor and a crowded running back room gives the Texans a surprisingly competent rushing attack. Buffalo ranked third in EPA per run play with Taylor at quarterback from 2015 to 2017. Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks quietly puts up another 1,000-yard season at wide receiver.

The offseason additions of Desmond King and Terrance Mitchell help provide some more stability at the cornerback spots alongside Bradley Roby on defense. And young players along the defensive line, such as Charles Omenihu (52.1 PFF grade in 2020) and Ross Blacklock (30.2), take a step forward.

Given that in theory, the Texans have upgraded the interior of their offensive line this offseason with the additions of Marcus Cannon and Lane Taylor amongst others, suggesting that their run game could carry this offense isn't an unrealistic suggestion.

Also, with Mitchell and King, both arriving to bolster their secondary should again, in theory, be an upgrade on one of the team's biggest weaknesses last season. Combine them with a returning safety duo of Justin Reid and Lonnie Johnson, who now has a year under his belt at the position after moving from corner, should solidify their defensive backfield further.

The defensive line is a tough one to predict given their new scheme, so the very few returning players they have means it really could go either way. They could be far more solid than in 2020, or the lack of continuity and experience alongside one another could be their downfall.

At the end of the day, either a 3-14 or 8-9 season wouldn't be the apocalypse many have predicted from the new-look 2021 Texans.

If nothing else, their unpredictability should at least mean there will be plenty to talk about this year.

CONTINUE READING: What Will Be Texans' Biggest Training Camp Battle?

Comments / 0

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
647
Followers
379
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Marcus Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff#Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
EPA
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

Updates on the ongoing lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been few and far between in recent weeks. Despite this, and there being no clear end in sight to the suits, discussions surrounding where Watson will play next continue to intrigue fans of teams who wish to still acquire him. And according to former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, the Philadelphia Eagles have to be the favorites to land Watson.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The trade doesn’t come as too much of a surprise following reports of the Bears shopping Miller this offseason, following a disappointing 2020 season and his ejection from the wild-card playoffs against the New Orleans Saints.
247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade: Miami Dolphins could move Xavien Howard for Houston Texans quarterback

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron'Dell Carter chose the Cowboys over 24 teams, will they choose him come cutdown day?

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had something special in their 2020 UDFA class. After selecting James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci with their seventh-round pick, the front office circled back around and acquired the Dukes player most prognosticators felt had the best chance of making it in the pros. Rutgers transfer Ron’Dell Carter earned one of the class’ largest guarantees among undrafted prospects, $145,000 including a $20,000 signing bonus.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
Posted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Latest on Deshaun Watson’s criminal investigation and why trade chatter is quiet

PFN NFL Insider Adam Beasley breaks down the most recent information regarding the ongoing legal investigation of Texans QB Deshaun Watson. It’s been a largely quiet three months since Houston police announced they were investigating Deshaun Watson after a series of massage therapists accused the Houston Texans’ star quarterback of sexual misconduct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy