Medford-raised former "Entourage" star Kevin Connolly says he has recovered from COVID-19 but that his infant daughter Kennedy still has the disease. Connolly, 47, told hosts Doug Ellin and "Entourage" cast mate Kevin Dillon Friday on "Victory: The Podcast" that he is fully vaccinated but that due to the more-contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, "I got sick." However, he added, "I have zero doubt in my mind that this vaccine saved me a great deal, because the symptoms, while brutal, were manageable. I'm past it now, but without that vaccine, I will want no part of that delta variant."