HEAT ADVISORY: Another round of dangerously hot weather in the forecast – Kris

It’s been a very hot July, but the hottest weather of the month so far is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Before you panic, the 100°+ weather that broke all of our records was in JUNE. So far this July, we’ve only made it to 96°. Tuesday, we will climb to 98°. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the region through Wednesday evening. It will be sunny, but hazy. Wildfire smoke from both British Columbia and southeastern Washington will continue to impact air quality throughout the Inland Northwest.