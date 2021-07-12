Cancel
A Summer Escape in the Cascades

By ML Staff
mountainliving.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in a naturally beautiful and dramatic location, Salish Lodge is perched on top of Snoqualmie Falls in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This tranquil getaway, the ideal destination for couples retreats, girls’ trips, or even a solo staycation, offers an intimate escape in thoughtfully appointed guestrooms with fireplaces and huge soaking tub or spa-like shower–sweeping views included.

