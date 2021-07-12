A Summer Escape in the Cascades

Welcome Home! This stunning 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has been UPGRADED and meticulously maintained. Nestled in the sought after Riverbend West community. Pull up to your beautifully manicured lawn, screened in entrance, complete with upgraded carriage lights, security cameras and ring doorbell. Walk in to the grand entrance with high ceilings, gorgeous chandelier and plenty of natural light. This home's open floorplan is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is a chef's dream! Complete with solid wood 42" cabinets with crown molding, custom designer hardware, STUNNING granite counters, upgraded fixtures, glass backsplash, complete with beautiful pendant lights over your huge kitchen island! The dining area is spacious and easily accommodates a large dining table complete with another gorgeous chandelier! The open concept opens right up to the large living room featuring ceiling fans and large glass slider opening up to your oversized backyard! The master bedroom is located on the first floor, with plenty of room for a king size bed and more. The master suite also features an ensuite bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower, private commode and MASSIVE walk-in closet! Upstairs enjoy a spacious loft perfect for an office, playroom or upstairs retreat! The secondary bedrooms are all located on the second floor, complete with ceiling fans and HUGE CLOSETS! The bathroom upstairs also features double vanities with granite countertops, private commode and bathtub/shower combo. Not to mention this home has TONS OF STORAGE! The 2 car garage has additional hanging storage and the attic has been equipped with plywood floors for all of your additional storage needs! Outside enjoy the large FULLY FENCED backyard and note the large side yards, allowing you a little extra privacy! New water heater 6/21 too! Riverbend West offers a resort-style pool, clubhouse, playground and fire pit area overlooking the water. Just minutes away from a boat ramp that allows access to the bay and conveniently located to I-75 to easily access Tampa, MacDill, Sarasota, St.Pete and gulf beaches gives this home an ideal location to relax and enjoy life! This home is a MUST SEE! Schedule your private showing today!