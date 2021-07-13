Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Kingsley Jonathan Named First Team Academic All-American

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
 15 days ago
Kingsley Jonathan's impact at Syracuse goes beyond what he does on the football field. Jonathan was named a First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). He was the only ACC player on the first team and one of only four defensive linemen across the country.

You can view the entire list HERE.

"Jonathan earned his undergraduate degree in information technology management this spring. A three-time ACC All-Academic selection and four-time ACC Honor Roll recipient, Jonathan was the winner of the Jim Tatum Award this winter, which is given to the top senior football student-athlete in the ACC.

"A semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year awards in 2020, Jonathan also represents Syracuse on the ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has posted a GPA of at least 3.5 every semester of his college academic career.

"Jonathan is also involved in numerous off-field initiatives as well. He is in his second year of a two-year term as one of the ACC's Autonomy Representatives, with voting power on proposed rule changes in the NCAA Division I Autonomy process. 1-of-15 NCAA student-athletes with voting power. He is also a member of the Syracuse SAAC, ACC SAAC and Syracuse Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board.

Starting each of Syracuse's 11 games this fall, Jonathan recorded 32 tackles (25 solo). He posted 5.5 tackles for loss, including three quarterback sacks, while breaking up three passes. He forced one fumble and four quarterback hurries."

