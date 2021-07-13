Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Three Syracuse Players Named to US Women's Lacrosse Sixes Training Camp Roster

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Rph0_0av0MVcO00

Three Syracuse women's lacrosse players are on the USA women's lacrosse sixes training camp roster, it was announced on Monday. Ella Simkins, Sam Swart and Emma Ward were all named to the roster.

Sixes is six on six lacrosse, and is a fast paced, exciting version of of the sport. This roster is the team expected to participate in the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Tari Kandemiri. The World Games takes place in July 2022.

Ella Simkins: Considered one of the best defenders in the country last season, Simkins finished the 2021 campaign with 43 ground balls, 35 caused turnovers and 88 draw controls. The ground balls was third on the team while caused turnovers and draw controls were first.

Sam Swart: One of the fastest players in all of women's college lacrosse, Swart finished the 2021 season with 41 goals, seven assists and 18 ground balls.

Emma Ward: Ward was a freshman phenom for Syracuse last season. She finished third on the team with 43 goals and second with 30 assists. Her 73 points were also second on the team. Not bad for a freshman on a team with several offensive superstars.

Syracuse had a strong 2021 season, advancing to the Final Four and National Championship Game before falling to Boston College. There has been significant change in the offseason, with Gary Gait leaving his post as head coach to take over the men's program. Alum Kayla Treanor was hired as the new head coach after serving as Boston College's offensive coordinator.

Comments / 0

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
236
Followers
424
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gait
Person
Kayla Treanor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Syracuse Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Former Syracuse Pitcher Jenna Caira Wins Softball Bronze With Team Canada in Tokyo

Former Syracuse pitcher Jenna Caira pitched 1.2 innings giving up one run to help Canada beat Mexico 3-2 in the softball bronze medal game at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Caira becomes the second Syracuse alum to win a bronze medal in Tokyo, joining triathlete Katie Zaferes. A Syracuse alum has now won a medal in five consecutive Olympic Games. This was the first softball medal in Team Canada's Olympic history.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs Always A Brave

Previous Games: Boeheim's Army beat Forces of Seoul 65-53 and Heartfire 68-62. Always A Brave beat Chicago Hoopville Warriors 75-73 and Jackson TN Underdogs 70-50. Location: Peoria Civic Center (Peoria, IL) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, July 28th. Television/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN. Live Stats: LINK. What to know about Boeheim's...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Five Schools the ACC Should Target in Conference Expansion

With Texas and Oklahoma informing the Big-12 that they will not renew their media rights agreement when it expires in 2025, conference expansion/realignment talk is only getting louder and more intense. This is expected to be the first step in both schools heading to the SEC. There are several scenarios that could play out from there, but the best way for the ACC to ensure its survival is to be proactive. That is why it should target these five schools to join the conference.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs Heartfire

Previous Games: Boeheim's Army beat Forces of Seoul 65-53. Heartfire beat Overlooked 78-65 Location: Peoria Civic Center (Peoria, IL) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, July 26th. Television/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN. Live Stats: LINK. What to know about Boeheim's Army: The roster features several former Syracuse basketball players, including Eric Devendorf,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch TBT: Boeheim's Army vs Forces of Seoul

Matchup: (3) Boeheim's Army vs (14) Forces of Seoul. Location: Peoria Civic Center (Peoria, IL) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 24th. What to know about Boeheim's Army: The roster features several former Syracuse basketball players, including Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair, Tyler Lydon, Chris McCullough, Malachi Richardson and Andrew White. Paschal Chukwu was supposed to be on the roster as well, but was unable to travel back into the United States due to travel restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Peach Jam on Thursday

Peach Jam is under way in group play. The top teams from group play (which takes place through Friday) will advance to a single elimination tournament in order to crown a Peach Jam Champion. Here is how Syracuse recruiting targets performed on Thursday. Note: JJ Starling (City Rocks), Quadir Copeland...
SportsPosted by
AllSyracue

Boeheim's Army Survives Against Heartfire

Boeheim's Army held off Heartfire 68-62 to advance to the third round of The Basketball Tournament. Chris McCullough sealed the victory with an 18-foot jumper. Boeheim's Army will next face Always A Brave, a team of Bradley basketball alums. That game tips at 9:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, July 28th and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Everything Josh Black Said at the ACC Kickoff Podium

Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black was among the three players who represented the Orange at the ACC Kickoff event on Thursday. He spoke at the podium on a variety of topics. SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!. Q. You decided to come back. It's felt...
College SportsPosted by
AllSyracue

NCAA Panel Approves Rules Changes to Women's Lacrosse

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules changes for women's lacrosse that will be implemented for the 2021-22 season. The NCAA announced the rule changes were made with the intention of making women's lacrosse more efficient. Here are the rules as announced by the NCAA:. The game clock will...
MilitaryPosted by
AllSyracue

Get to Know Boeheim's Army's First TBT Opponent: Forces of Seoul

Height: 6-6 Position: Power forward. College Stats: 21.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.7 bpg, 1.5 spg, 55.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 55.2 FT%. TBT Bio: Brandon Brown will be making his first appearance in TBT by joining The Forces of Seoul for 2021. Brown began his collegiate career at Mountain View then transferring to Holmes Community College and eventually transferring to Cal State San Bernardino where he would finish his collegiate career. After going undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft Brown took his talents overseas. Brown earned back to back Defensive Player of The Year Awards in 2018 and 2019 in the South Korean Basketball League. He is currently playing in the Korean Basketball League for Anyang KGC.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker is one of 82 running backs across the country named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. The Doak Walker Award honors college football's best running back every year. Tucker is considered a freshman despite playing last season due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to players due to the pandemic.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Taj Harris Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Thursday. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation is the creator and sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football's best receiver regardless of position. Biletnikoff Award semifinalists,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Which Syracuse Basketball Recruits Qualified for Peach Jam

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets were in action last week in the EYBL. The EYBL stands for the Elite Youth Basketball League and is run by Nike. The EYBL is considered the premier AAU basketball league, and culminates every summer with the Peach Jam. The Peach Jam is essentially the playoffs for the league, where a champion is crowned. It is a tournament style event, with single elimination games used for teams to advance similar to the NCAA Tournament.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Commit Kamari Lands Has Big Week in the EYBL

Class of 2022 wing Kamari Lands surprised most in the recruiting world when he committed to Syracuse in April. Lands was considered one of the best wings in the 2022 cycle. "I've liked Kamari all year over at Prolific," SI All-American's Jason Jordan said after Lands committed. "It's just kind of the way the game is going. 6-8, covers a lot of ground, especially in that zone. He's going to cover a lot of space in that zone. He's just a great defender anyway. I've seen him cover all five positions this year, and effectively. He's a guy who's going to be really key, specifically in that matchup zone covering that backline for sure.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Buddy Boeheim Gets Cereal Endorsement Deal

Buddy Boeheim continues to make NIL history. Boeheim is endorsing Three Wishes Cereal, which is described as a high protein, low sugar, grain free cereal option. The cereal even has a limited edition Buddy Box as part of the promotion. You can watch the commercial below. It is the first traditional ad campaign featuring a college athlete, according to Business of College Sports. Buddy was also the first athlete to sell his own merchandise with the school trademarked logo.
NFLPosted by
AllSyracue

Four Former Syracuse Stars Set to Start First NFL Training Camp

It's a very special time of year for NFL fans as the end of July is approaching, meaning the long months without on-field action are finally coming to an end. NFL Training Camps are one week away, and for the first time ever, the majority of teams will begin camps on the same day, July 27th.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Could Syracuse Use Classic Orange Helmets During 2021 Season?

Many Syracuse football fans have been clamoring for a return to the classic all Orange helmets with the blue and white stripe down the middle. This helmet was used for decades, until the program started utilizing uniform changes. While the helmet was tinkered with a bit, it ultimately settled on the block S on the side. With the latest uniform modification, the helmet came in orange, white and blue varieties.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Adds Colgate to Nonconference Schedule

Syracuse and Colgate had their 26 season streak of facing each snapped last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two programs will start a new one during the 2021-22 campaign, Syracuse Athletics announced on Wednesday. The game will take place on Saturday, November 20th in the Carrier Dome. More...

Comments / 0

Community Policy