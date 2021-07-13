Cancel
Newport, RI

ATP roundup: American Jenson Brooksby wins at Newport, R.I., grass tourney

By Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
2021-07-13 02:31:15 GMT+00:00 - American Jenson Brooksby took down Russian Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-3 on Monday to reach the second round at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I.

Brooksby, 20, delivered on 67 percent of his first serves (40-for-60) to Donskoy's 54 percent, and won 33 of those 40 first-serve points at the grass-court event.

Brooksby will take on Denis Kudla, who stopped sixth-seeded American Steve Johnson 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

Also Monday, South Africa's Kevin Anderson, the No. 8 seed and a 2018 Wimbledon finalist, topped Ukrainian Illya Marchenko 7-5, 6-3 and Japan's Yuichi Sugita eliminated Austrian Jurij Rodionov 7-5, 6-3. Australian Jordan Thompson also advanced after German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe retired down 5-4 in the first set.

Hamburg European Open

Wild card Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round of the Hamburg European Open in Germany.

Trailing 5-4 in the first set, Kohlschreiber saved three set points.

France's Benoit Paire beat Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, who retired with the first set tied at six, and Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild rallied to take down Spain's Nicola Kuhn 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 for his first tour-level win.

Nordea Open

Italian Marco Cecchinato defeated No. 5 seed Richard Gasquet 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden, in the Round of 32.

Cecchinato, 28, served 11 aces to Gasquet's four, and saved seven of nine break points.

Sweden's Elias Ymer turned back Taro Daniel of Japan 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4, and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann beat Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 7-5.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

