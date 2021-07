Western U.S. railroads Union Pacific and BNSF have been grappling with wildfires in California and Oregon that have closed portions of their networks. Current weather conditions aren’t helping either: The next couple of days will be hot and dry in the intermountain West as severe drought conditions persist, reports FreightWaves meteorologist Nick Austin. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in parts of the Northwest, Great Basin and Northern California areas. However, many of these could be dry thunderstorms, so lightning could spark new fires, according to Austin.