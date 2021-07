Since the morning of this Friday, the funeral of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, assassinated on July 7 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, has been held. The wake, as previously announced by the Haitian authorities, takes place in the gardens of the Habitation Village SOS, the private residence of the Moïse family on the outskirts of the city of Cap-Haitien, in the north of the country.