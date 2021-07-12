Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southfield, MI

Southfield Mayor Talks Emergence of City After COVID-19 and Redevelopment of the Northland Mall

civiccentertv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthfield Mayor, Kenson Siver talks about events and information in the City during the first summer without COVID-19 precautions in place since 2019. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow...

civiccentertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southfield, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Southfield, MI
Southfield, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Southfield, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northland Mall#Covid 19#The Splash#Https
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy