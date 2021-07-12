Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shohei Ohtani not best choice to start for AL in All-Star Game, White Sox’ Lance Lynn says

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — Shohei Ohtani is emerging as the face of Major League Baseball in 2021, and he’ll be a focal point of All-Star Week in Denver. The Angels’ two-way phenom leads the major leagues with 33 home runs, many of them of the prodigious third- and fourth-deck variety, and Monday he was named the starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game As players often like to say, that’s cool.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#White Sox#Major League Baseball#Angels#The American League#The Sun Times#Era#The Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Frank Thomas is upset about this All-Star snub

The Chicago White Sox had a wildly successful series with the Minnesota Twins this week. They were outplayed in the first game but won the next two with relative ease. They are now 10-2 against the Twins so far this season. Despite the success, Frank Thomas had one thing on his mind during the pre and postgame shows. He is legitimately mad that Tim Anderson didn’t make it as an American League All-Star.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Trade: White Sox and Cubs agree to a crosstown trade ahead of deadline

The latest MLB trade is a crosstown swap between the Cubs and White Sox. Baseball in Chicago is truly a tale of two cities. On the North Side, the Cubs are floundering as they continue to resist the urge to become all-out sellers at the trade deadline. None of the top-level stars have been moved yet, but the front office has slowly begun what could be a fire sale by trading away some mid-tier players.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade White Sox must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs went from contenders in the National League Centrals to sellers in a couple of weeks. After a string of losses, they have decisions to make with many players, specifically Kris Bryant. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner. The Cubs will be floating Bryant around to get some return of investment, especially since Bryant is almost certainly set to hit free agency in the offseason.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eduardo Escobar deal was real before falling through

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks crosses home plate to score against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Bob Nightengale has been fueling rumors that the Diamondbacks are going...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 monster trades for Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox are having themselves a brilliant season so far. Through the first half, they have dealt with injury after injury. Despite that, they have used pitching and defense to enter the All-Star break in first place of the American League Central by 8.0 games. At 54-35, they have the best winning percentage in the entire AL. It is astonishing what they were able to do with some of the injuries they have had.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox sign Lance Lynn to extension

Lance Lynn was expected to be a key part of the Chicago White Sox rotation this season. His acquisition from the Rangers indicated that the White Sox were ready to take that next step, no longer content to contend for a postseason berth. Instead, they had their sights set on winning championships.
MLBWNDU

Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Indians probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so they’re helping their AL Central rival. Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox in return for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington. The White Sox lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games. They’ve been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10. In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs. The 31-year-old is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Nelson Cruz trade is not a good thing

Not even 24 hours after finishing their second to last series of the year with the Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins decided to trade Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays. He single-handedly defeated them in game one of Monday’s doubleheader but now he is out of the AL Central. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, nobody is a bigger thorn to the side of a Chicago sports franchise than Nelson Cruz to the White Sox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: A trade with the Chicago Cubs comes again

The Chicago White Sox made another big trade with the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox traded Jose Quintana to the Cubs back in 2017 for Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, and two other prospects. That one worked out for the team on the south side as well as any trade in the history of the organization. Now, they can only hope that this trade works out just as well. They have traded LHP Bailey Horn to the Cubs in exchange for Ryan Tepera.
MLBchatsports.com

Pitcher Lance Lynn, White Sox Agree to Two-Year, $38M Extension

Lance Lynn and the White Sox agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension just days after the right-hander's first All-Star appearance in nearly a decade. The right-handed pitcher will receive $18.5 million each of the next two seasons while the club holds an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction. The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.
MLBbleachernation.com

White Sox Extend Impending Free Agent Lance Lynn

Well how about that. One Chicago team has figured out how to extend a key player in mid-July. No, this isn’t the same situation as Kris Bryant or Javy Báez or Anthony Rizzo, and it’s definitely not the same situation as Allen Robinson or Zach LaVine. But still, it’s big win for the White Sox.
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani All-Star merchandise was an incredibly big seller

There’s no question that Shohei Ohtani was the focus of MLB’s All-Star festivities in 2021. Not only does it show in the coverage of the event, but it clearly translated to merchandise sales, too. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy