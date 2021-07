With sawdust running through his veins, George Sawyer has become a staple furniture maker that follows traditional woodworking techniques with a timeless and modern twist. Simultaneously admiring and growing up in his father’s Windsor Chair shop, Sawyer was immediately rooted in the history and functionality of American Windsor tradition. Sawyer Made has been featured in countless publications such as Luxe Magazine, The New York Times and now aspire design and home. Sawyer also has the esteemed pleasure to be a part of a group show at the Brattleboro Museum + Art Center, this fall of 2021. Introducing this week’s Maker Monday, George Sawyer of Sawyer Made.