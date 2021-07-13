Cancel
Rock Hill, SC

Redevelopment of former Bleachery site in Rock Hill moving closer to construction

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 14 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The long-planned redevelopment of the former Bleachery site in Rock Hill is beginning to come alive.

The Keith Corp. and Springs Creative are leading the efforts to develop The Thread, which calls for the revitalization of the 400,000-square-foot former distribution building. The project includes over 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, with the rest of the building being developed into office space. The Thread is expected to draw an investment of over $100 million upon full buildout.

Jay Coleman, office partner at The Keith Corp., said the developers secured permitting for the first phase of the project in the second quarter. Since then, the efforts to get the project started have ramped up significantly. The project is being more heavily marketed and interest has grown stronger in recent months, he said. Pre-leasing is fully underway, and construction will begin when more tenants are secured.

The developers are also close to unveiling the first piece of the project called Freight Yard at The Tread, a food truck court and outdoor event space.

