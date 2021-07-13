Cancel
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Schools Will Continue School Resource Officer Program

By Brian Fraga
 14 days ago
School Resource Officers will remain in New Bedford's public schools, Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced Monday at the New Bedford School Committee public meeting. Anderson said he decided to keep the school district's SRO program after a year-long evaluation and review of the district's disciplinary practices, which he said was conducted by the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy, a Boston-based nonprofit.

