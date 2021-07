Imagine going to your local Emergency Department (ED) because you have a bad skin infection that has not improved with antibiotics, and the ED doctor agrees that you need urgent care. But instead of immediately being admitted to the hospital and having to stay for an indeterminate number of nights in an unfamiliar room, you have the option of going home and essentially receiving the exact same care, while also being able to sleep in your own familiar bed and surroundings. At Mount Sinai and an increasing number of hospitals across the country, this is a very real option, and it is known officially as Hospital at Home (HAH).