Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

David & Goliath Feud Continues in Clay County, Kentucky Between Citizens and School Board with Controversial Presentations to Fiscal Court Regarding the Boards Attempt to Relocate a Historical Cemetery Dating Back to 1893

clayconews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, KY (July 12, 2021) - On Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Clay County Fiscal Court met concerning the desire of the Clay County School Board “CCBOE” to relocate the historical Hoskins Cemetery in the Island Creek community of Clay County, Kentucky. A focal point of the crowded meeting with standing room only was numerous family members’ emotional pleas for the Clay County Fiscal Court to save the Hoskins Cemetery.

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
Manchester, KY
Government
City
Manchester, KY
State
Florida State
Clay County, KY
Government
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemetery Ridge#Feud#Goliath#High School#Ccboe#The Manchester Enterprise#Petition#The Hoskins Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 4

Community Policy