ThreatQuotient releases ThreatQ Data Exchange to simplify bidirectional sharing of intelligence data

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreatQuotient is addressing an industry need for more curated and data-driven threat intelligence with the availability of ThreatQ Data Exchange. Built on the foundation of ThreatQuotient’s flexible data model and support for open intelligence sharing standards, ThreatQ Data Exchange makes it simple to set up bidirectional sharing of any and all intelligence data within the ThreatQ platform and scale sharing across multiple teams and organizations of all sizes.

#Data Aggregation#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Cyber Security#Threatquotient#Threatq Data Exchange#Mssps#Dod
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Mimecast CyberGraph helps detect sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks

Mimecast announced the Mimecast CyberGraph solution, a new add-on for Mimecast Secure Email Gateway (SEG) that is engineered to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help detect sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks. CyberGraph creates an identity graph which is built to store information about relationships between all senders and recipients. The...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Zoho announces new business intelligence and data preparation tools

Software-as-a-service business tools provider Zoho Corp. today announced a new business intelligence platform that combines its new data preparation application with an enhanced version of its analytics application to help companies gain better real-time insights to inform their business strategy. Zoho is a leading provider of cloud-based business applications, which...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dealing with security vulnerabilities on data center servers requires more skilled staff

There is a lot of attention being paid to continuously updating servers to patch security vulnerabilities on Linux servers running in data centers – a basic step underpinning technology infrastructure in every industry. Yet, staff resources to deal with maintaining servers are not sufficient to meet the workload, said 55% of respondents in a worldwide survey by CloudLinux.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

D2iQ announced the availability of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), including D2iQ Kommander, D2iQ Konvoy, and D2iQ Kaptain, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. D2iQ customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined...
Technologymartechseries.com

BigID Data Intelligence Platform Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2, NCPA and OMNIA Partners Contracts

Powerful Data Management Solutions for Privacy, Security and Governance Now Available to U.S. Public Sector. BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as BigID’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading data intelligence platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts and the company’s reseller partners.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Real-time data analytics and the value of continuous actionable intelligence

Kathy Schneider, CMO of KX, discusses the value of continuous actionable intelligence when it comes to real-time data analytics. A recent policy paper by the British Government on its digital transformation plan for the National Health Service centres on the critical role that data has played combating the pandemic, and how that experience will be at the heart of its strategy for modern public health services.
Marketsaithority.com

Infotools Releases Paper on Optimizing Marketing-Related Data in the Data Lake

New publication outlines best practices for businesses using data lakes to get the most out of survey data for more complete consumer insights. Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new paper, “Survey data, meet data lake. Data lake, meet survey data.” The paper outlines powerful ways for businesses to get the most out of marketing-related data stored in a data lake, including high-value primary research data. It dives into the unique complexities of this type of data and how to best handle them, so that businesses can focus on key goals, like innovation, customer service, and the development of products and services.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

StrongBox Data Solutions StrongLink 3.2 increases automation to simplify data management

StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS) introduced StrongLink 3.2, delivering increased levels of automation and performance to radically simplify data management. The combination of StrongLink’s foundational capabilities and new 3.2 software enhancements offers IT managers and channel partners a vendor-neutral solution to data and multi-vendor storage resource management with proven scalability to accommodate any sized environment. It also provides predictable pricing based on required performance, not capacity, so costs do not increase as data volumes grow.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Electronic IDentification HelloID builds any digital onboarding process within hours

Electronic IDentification launches HelloID, a solution aimed mainly at the financial and governmental sectors, which allows to build any digital onboarding process in hours. Given the importance of customer onboarding in highly regulated environments, HelloID is a game changer for the eTrust industry through a unique and disruptive technology. A solution that enables financial sector companies and governments to reduce their time to market from months to hours, improving their conversion and reducing their acquisition costs in full compliance with eIDAS regulation across the European Union.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Hack The Box launches Academy for Business to help organizations combat cyberattacks

HackTheBox announces Academy for Business, a new interactive skill development course for corporate IT and security teams. The Academy for Business platform will provide leading training content on offensive, defensive and general cybersecurity methods. Enrolled employees will benefit from unlimited access to security-based learning paths suitable for all professionals, regardless of prior experience.
Advocacyaithority.com

SODA Foundation Announces New Data Framework Release, Ecosystem Initiative And Data And Storage Insights At First-Ever SODACON Global

Jerba release simplifies Kubernetes storage and data management, while the new Eco Initiative increases collaboration and end user adoption of the SODA Open Data Framework. SODANCON Global The SODA Foundation, which hosts the SODA Open Data Framework (ODF) for data mobility from edge to core to cloud, today announced at the SODACON Global event the ODF Jerba* release, the Eco Initiative and a preview of its recent Data & Storage Trends survey. The Open Infrastructure Foundation and Seagate Federal are also becoming SODA Foundation members.
Marketsaithority.com

WeatherOptics To Use Otonomo’s Vehicle Data Platform To Amplify And Improve Weather Intelligence Software

WeatherOptics will leverage Otonomo’s clean, connected vehicle data to improve industry leading weather ETA software. Otonomo Technologies, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, announced partnership with WeatherOptics, a weather intelligence leader in the supply chain and logistics space. The collaboration will allow WeatherOptics to further improve its suite of industry-disrupting weather intelligence products by using Otonomo’s ground-truth vehicle data to verify and predict the impact of weather on shipment delays.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Product showcase: ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training

Engaging training scenarios, plus robust phishing simulation and reporting capabilities. ESET is a market-leading cybersecurity provider, offering a comprehensive security platform for organizations throughout the world. To counter the complex attacks used by today’s cybercriminals, ESET uses a multi-faceted approach combining research and intelligence; malware detection and removal; and employee...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Multi-cloud environments creating additional security challenges

Tripwire announced the results of a research report that evaluated cloud security practices across enterprise environments in 2021. Conducted by Dimensional Research, the survey evaluated the opinions of 314 security professionals with direct responsibility for the security of public cloud infrastructure within their organization. According to the research, 73% currently...
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

Gmail increases email security by adding support for BIMI

Organizations who deploy Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) will, from now on, be able to increase Gmail recipients’ trust in the emails, newsletters, receipts and offers they send by automatically displaying the company’s logo. This effective indicator that these types of email communication are, indeed, coming from that...
Computersarxiv.org

Data Partition and Rate Control for Learning and Energy Efficient Edge Intelligence

The rapid development of artificial intelligence together with the powerful computation capabilities of the advanced edge servers make it possible to deploy learning tasks at the wireless network edge, which is dubbed as edge intelligence (EI). The communication bottleneck between the data resource and the server results in deteriorated learning performance as well as tremendous energy consumption. To tackle this challenge, we explore a new paradigm called learning-and-energy-efficient (LEE) EI, which simultaneously maximizes the learning accuracies and energy efficiencies of multiple tasks via data partition and rate control. Mathematically, this results in a multi-objective optimization problem. Moreover, the continuous varying rates over the whole transmission duration introduce infinite variables. To solve this complex problem, we consider the case with infinite server buffer capacity and one-shot data arrival at sensor. First, the number of variables are reduced to a finite level by exploiting the optimality of constant-rate transmission in each epoch. Second, the optimal solution is found by applying stratified sequencing or objectives merging. By assuming higher priority of learning efficiency in stratified sequencing, the closed form of optimal data partition is derived by the Lagrange method, while the optimal rate control is proved to have the structure of directional water filling (DWF), based on which a string-pulling (SP) algorithm is proposed to obtain the numerical values. The DWF structure of rate control is also proved to be optimal in objectives merging via weighted summation. By exploiting the optimal rate changing properties, the SP algorithm is further extended to account for the cases with limited server buffer capacity or bursty data arrival at sensor. The performance of the proposed design is examined by extensive experiments based on public datasets.

