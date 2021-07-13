ThreatQuotient releases ThreatQ Data Exchange to simplify bidirectional sharing of intelligence data

The rapid development of artificial intelligence together with the powerful computation capabilities of the advanced edge servers make it possible to deploy learning tasks at the wireless network edge, which is dubbed as edge intelligence (EI). The communication bottleneck between the data resource and the server results in deteriorated learning performance as well as tremendous energy consumption. To tackle this challenge, we explore a new paradigm called learning-and-energy-efficient (LEE) EI, which simultaneously maximizes the learning accuracies and energy efficiencies of multiple tasks via data partition and rate control. Mathematically, this results in a multi-objective optimization problem. Moreover, the continuous varying rates over the whole transmission duration introduce infinite variables. To solve this complex problem, we consider the case with infinite server buffer capacity and one-shot data arrival at sensor. First, the number of variables are reduced to a finite level by exploiting the optimality of constant-rate transmission in each epoch. Second, the optimal solution is found by applying stratified sequencing or objectives merging. By assuming higher priority of learning efficiency in stratified sequencing, the closed form of optimal data partition is derived by the Lagrange method, while the optimal rate control is proved to have the structure of directional water filling (DWF), based on which a string-pulling (SP) algorithm is proposed to obtain the numerical values. The DWF structure of rate control is also proved to be optimal in objectives merging via weighted summation. By exploiting the optimal rate changing properties, the SP algorithm is further extended to account for the cases with limited server buffer capacity or bursty data arrival at sensor. The performance of the proposed design is examined by extensive experiments based on public datasets.